Oats Market Size and Shares Analysis, 2025-2033: Global and Regional Trends for Rolled Oats, Whole Oats, Steel Cut, Instant Oats, and Others

The Global Oats Market is expected to reach US$ 7.56 billion in 2033 from US$ 5.21 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.22% from 2025 to 2033. Some of the factors driving the market's growth include rising gluten intolerance, growing health consciousness, a preference for plant-based diets and healthy lifestyles, the adaptability of oats in a variety of food applications, government support for sustainable agriculture, technological advancements, the influence of digital media, and expanding distribution channels.







Growth Drivers for the Oats Market

Trending in the Direction of a Healthier Lifestyle

Growing Awareness of Health Issues

Plant-Based Diets are Trending

Challenges in the Oats Market

Low-Cost Availability of Alternative Grain Varieties

Supply Chain Issues

Oats Market Overview by Regions



The market for oats is expanding in a number of regions, with North America, Europe, and Asia showing the highest demand. Oats are popular as a nutritious breakfast choice in North America and Europe, and they are also becoming more and more popular in plant-based snacks. Oat consumption is increasing throughout Asia as a result of rising health consciousness and the acceptance of oat-based substitutes. Furthermore, the global industry is being shaped by the desire for gluten-free and organic oats.



United States Oats Market



The market for oats in the US has grown steadily due to rising customer demand for quick and healthful breakfast options. Oats are prized for their heart-healthy qualities and high fiber content, among other nutritional advantages. Oats in a variety of forms, including rolled oats, oat flour, and oat milk, have become increasingly popular due to the emergence of plant-based diets and clean-label products. According to a research by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), from 2020 to 2050, the United States is expected to spend 14% of its health budget on overweight and related disorders.



Furthermore, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders estimates that between 25 and 45 million Americans suffer with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which affects 5-10% of people worldwide. One kind of prebiotic that supports the growth of intestinal microorganisms is oats. Due to increased awareness of better gut health, prebiotic products are becoming more and more popular among customers in the United States.



Germany Oats Market



The growing demand for plant-based, gluten-free, and healthful goods is driving the growth of the oats market in Germany. Oats are well-liked for their nutritional value, particularly as a source of protein and fiber. Oat-based products like muesli, oat milk, and oatmeal are becoming more innovative as consumer preferences shift toward natural, organic, and sustainable solutions. As health-conscious eating continues to gain popularity, major market participants are reacting to this trend and helping the oat business flourish in Germany.



India Oats Market



The market for oats in India is expanding significantly due to growing knowledge of the health advantages of oats, including better digestion, heart health, and weight management. Particularly in cities where convenience and healthy eating trends are growing, oats are becoming more and more well-liked as a wholesome breakfast choice. In order to accommodate the fast-paced lifestyle, the industry is witnessing a move toward ready-to-eat items, quick oats, and snacks made from oats. For instance, in October 2022, a high-protein muesli comprised entirely of plant-based components, Pro Muesli was introduced by Kellogg's India. The firm claims that a serving of Kellogg's Pro Muesli with 200 milliliters of milk meets 29% of a sedentary woman's daily protein needs. India's oats industry is anticipated to increase, drawing both domestic and foreign competitors, as a result of rising disposable incomes and a growing desire for natural, healthier foods.



Saudi Arabia Oats Market



The market for oats in Saudi Arabia is expanding gradually due to consumers' increased health concern. Because of their many nutritional advantages, such as their high fiber content, heart health benefits, and digestive advantages, oats are becoming more and more popular. Instant and ready-to-eat oats are becoming more popular in cities as the need for wholesome, practical breakfast options increases. Additionally, demand for oat-based goods like oat milk and snacks has increased due to the growing popularity of plant-based and gluten-free diets. The Saudi Arabian oat industry is anticipated to keep growing as customer tastes move toward healthier options, drawing in both domestic and foreign brands.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Oats Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Country



7. Type

7.1 Rolled Oats

7.2 Whole Oats

7.3 Steel Cut

7.4 Instant Oats

7.5 Others



8. Application

8.1 Animal Feed

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.4 Others



9. Countries

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.5 Thailand

9.3.6 Malaysia

9.3.7 Indonesia

9.3.8 Australia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Key Players Analysis

12.1 General Mills

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Key Persons

12.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

12.1.4 Revenue Analysis

12.2 B&G Foods Inc.

12.3 Kellanova

12.4 Marico Ltd.

12.5 PepsiCo Inc.

12.6 Nestle SA

12.7 Blue Lake Milling

12.8 Avena Foods



