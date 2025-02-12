Corporate Gifting Market Research 2025-2033: Personalization, Innovation, Unique Products, and Festive Campaigns Redefine the $1+ Trillion Industry

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Gifting Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate gifting market reached a value of nearly $765.46 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $765.46 billion in 2023 to $1.11 trillion in 2028 at a rate of 7.76%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2028 and reach $1.65 trillion in 2033.



This report describes and explains the corporate gifting market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global corporate gifting market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 0.115% of the total market in 2023. Amazon.Com Inc. was the largest competitor with a 0.038% share of the market, followed by Sendoso with 0.015%, Xoxoday with 0.013%, Awardco with 0.011%, Etsy Inc. with %, Titan Company with 0.008%, Uncommon Goods with 0.006%, SwagUp with 0.005%, Reachdesk with 0.004% and SnackMagic with 0.004%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the corporate gifting market include personalized gifts for businesses to strengthen year-end relationships, new festive campaign aims to redefine corporate gifting practices, enhancing the corporate gifting experience with unique, handcrafted products, introducing the lite plan for small businesses in corporate gifting, transforming corporate gift management with innovative B2B solutions, sophisticated gifting options for corporate clients and transforming employee rewards with a versatile digital gift card.



Player-adopted strategies in the corporate gifting market include focuses on enhancing its business operations through new product developments, enhancing its business operations through strategic partnerships and developing and launching new products to expand their business expertise.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in remote working, expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), increasing disposable income, increase in CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives and growing volume of corporate conferences and events. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were economic uncertainties or downturns.



Going forward, expansion of the e-commerce industry, increased focus on employee recognition and retention, growth in the number of startups, increasing emphasis on maintaining and strengthening corporate relationships, increasing corporate budgets and favorable government initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the corporate gifting market in the future include escalating environmental footprint associated with corporate gifts.

North America was the largest region in the corporate gifting market, accounting for 36.8% or $281.92 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the corporate gifting market will be Asia-Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.05% and 8.35% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.85% and 6.55% respectively.



The corporate gifting market is segmented by type into practical swag gifts, food, personalized clothing items, eGift cards, experiences (airfares or concert tickets) and other types. The practical swag gifts market was the largest segment of the corporate gifting market segmented by type, accounting for 31.2% or $239.05 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the eGift cards segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate gifting market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.41% during 2023-2028.



The corporate gifting market is segmented by sales channel into direct channel and distribution channel. The distribution channel market was the largest segment of the corporate gifting market segmented by sales channel, accounting for 54.7% or $418.82 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the distribution channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate gifting market segmented by sales channel, at a CAGR of 8.15% during 2023-2028.



The corporate gifting market is segmented by application into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises market was the largest segment of the corporate gifting market segmented by application, accounting for 63.6% or $487.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the corporate gifting market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.24% during 2023-2028.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the corporate gifting companies to focus on personalized corporate gifts to enhance relationships, focus on emotional connections in corporate gifting, focus on unique handcrafted products in corporate gifting, focus on accessible gifting solutions for small businesses, focus on innovative B2B solutions for corporate gift management, focus on sophisticated gifting options for corporate clients, focus on versatile digital gift cards for employee rewards, focus on the egift card market for growth opportunities, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on the distribution channel for corporate gifting growth and focus on the small and medium-sized enterprises segment for growth.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the corporate gifting market segmented by type will arise in the egift cards segment, which will gain $102.85 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the corporate gifting market segmented by sales channel will arise in the distribution channel segment, which will gain $200.78 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the corporate gifting market segmented by application will arise in the large enterprises segment, which will gain $211.38 billion of global annual sales by 2028.

The corporate gifting market size will gain the most in the USA at $115.18 billion.

Major Market Trends

Personalized Gifts For Businesses to Strengthen Year-End Relationships

New Festive Campaign Aims to Redefine Corporate Gifting Practices

Enhancing the Corporate Gifting Experience With Unique, Handcrafted Products

Introducing the Lite Plan For Small Businesses in Corporate Gifting

Transforming Corporate Gift Management With Innovative B2B Solutions

Sophisticated Gifting Options For Corporate Clients

Transforming Employee Rewards With A Versatile Digital Gift Card

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

New Heritage Capital Acquired Brilliant

Teak & Twine Acquired Minny & Paul

Shift4 Acquired Givex

Edenred SA Acquired RB

Sendoso Acquired Alyce

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc Acquired SmartGift Inc

CustomInk LLC Acquired Swag.com Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $765.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1650 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Corporate Gifting - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Corporate Gifting Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Practical Swag Gifts

6.4.2 Food

6.4.3 Personalized Clothing Items

6.4.4 eGift Cards

6.4.5 Experiences (Airfares or Concert Tickets)

6.4.6 Other Types

6.5 Market Segmentation by Sales Channel

6.5.1 Direct Channel

6.5.2 Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

6.6.2 Large Enterprises



