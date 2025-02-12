Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market Research 2025-2033: Syngenta Group Leads, Followed by Amgen, Monsanto (Bayer), and Illumina

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the genomic data analysis and interpretation market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global genomic data analysis and interpretation market reached a value of nearly $1.71 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.42% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2023 to $3.21 billion in 2028 at a rate of 13.35%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.94% from 2028 and reach $5.89 billion in 2033.

The global genomic data analysis and interpretation market is fairly fragmented, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 14.93% of the total market in 2023. Syngenta Group was the largest competitor with a 3.47% share of the market, followed by Amgen Inc with 3.29%, Monsanto (Bayer) AG with 1.48%, Illumina Inc with 1.20%, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech) with 1.06%, Eurofins Scientific SE with 1.03%, Agilent Technologies Inc with 1.03%, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc with 0.86%, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc with 0.81% and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc with 0.73%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the genomic data analysis and interpretation market include focusing on developing innovative products like lightspeed technology, focusing on developing innovative services like genomic profiling tools, developing innovative products such as ribonucleic acid sequencing (RNAseq)i data analysis, developing innovative products, such as benchtop sequencing systems and prioritizing strategic partnerships to enhance their technological capabilities. Player-adopted strategies in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market include focus on enhancing business capabilities through the launch of new products and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing identification of genetic disorders, growing adoption of personalized medicine, growing investments in research and development, surging demand for early disease detection, rise in gene therapy research and increased public awareness about the benefits of genetic testing. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was shortage of skilled workers. Going forward, growing healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives and grants, increasing prevalence of cancer and educational programs to educate healthcare professionals about genomics will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the genomic data analysis and interpretation market in the future include complex and time-consuming regulatory requirements.

North America was the largest region in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market, accounting for 41.73% or $716.11 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.48% and 14.82% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.43% and 13.69% respectively.



The genomic data analysis and interpretation market is segmented by product into software and services. The software market was the largest segment of the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by product, accounting for 66.73% or $1.14 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 14.24% during 2023-2028.



The genomic data analysis and interpretation market is segmented by application into functional genomics, epigenomics, pathway analysis, biomarker discovery and other applications. The functional genomics market was the largest segment of the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by application, accounting for 33.83% or $580.56 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the pathway analysis segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.68% during 2023-2028.



The genomic data analysis and interpretation market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes and other end-users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market was the largest segment of the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by end-user, accounting for 50.98% or $874.75 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 14.15% during 2023-2028.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the genomic data analysis and interpretation companies to focus on accelerating genomic data processing and interpretation, focus on advancing genomic profiling for precision medicine, focus on advancing RNA sequencing and data analysis, focus on advancing benchtop sequencing systems, focus on the services segment for faster growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to drive innovation and market expansion, focus on optimizing pricing strategies for competitive advantage, focus on targeted marketing campaigns to drive awareness, focus on educating customers to build trust and loyalty, focus on pathway analysis for higher growth potential and focus on hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for strong growth.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by product will arise in the software segment, which will gain $954.27 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by application will arise in the functional genomics segment, which will gain $469.15 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the genomic data analysis and interpretation market segmented by end-user will arise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment, which will gain $756.71 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The genomic data analysis and interpretation market size will gain the most in the USA at $474.93 million.

Major Market Trends

Advancements in Lightspeed Technology For Faster and More Accurate Genomic Data Analysis

Innovative Genomic Profiling Tools Transforming Precision Medicine and Personalized Cancer Care

Advancements in RNAseq Data Analysis Enhance Gene Expression Studies and Precision Medicine

Next-Generation Sequencing Platform Enhances Precision and Accessibility in Genomic Research and Diagnostics

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players to Enhance Product Offerings

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Biomerieux Acquired Neoprospecta to Enhance Diagnostics With Advanced Genomic Technologies

Illumina Acquired Fluent Biosciences to Enhance RNA Sequencing and Precision Medicine Capabilities

BC Platforms Acquired Medexprim to Strengthen Clinical and Imaging Data Access Across Europe



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Product

6.4.1 Software

6.4.2 Services

6.5 Market Segmentation by Application

6.5.1 Functional Genomics

6.5.2 Epigenomics

6.5.3 Pathway Analysis

6.5.4 Biomarker Discovery

6.5.5 Other Applications

6.6 Market Segmentation by End-User

6.6.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

6.6.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

6.6.3 Research and Academic Institutes

6.6.4 Other End-Users



Companies Featured

Syngenta Group

Amgen Inc

Monsanto (Bayer) AG

Illumina Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech)

Eurofins Scientific SE

Agilent Technologies Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

BioAro

GeneOnline

Illumina Inc

University of Tokyo

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

Japan Gene Medicine Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

MGI Tech Co Ltd

Genoox

Myriad Genetics

Fulgent Genetics

Mapmygenome

Qiagen NV

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

MultiplAI Health Ltd

OmnigenicsAI Corp

Illumina Cambridge Ltd

Erasmus MC

Sophia Genetics

BaseClear BV

Dante Labs

deCODE Genetics

Sophia Genetics

First Genetics JCS

Zetta Genomics

Eurofins Genomics

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc (IDT)

Fabric Genomics

Swift Biosciences

DNAnexus

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

23andMe Inc

Myriad Genetics Inc

Guardant Health Inc

CGEn (Canadian Genomics Enterprise)

Genome Canada

DNAstack

BlueDot

Deep Genomics

bioMerieux

Biocodices SA

Neoprospecta

gen-t Science

Dasa SA

Galatea Bio

Gencell

Omica.bio

Dante Genomics

MGI Tech

Qatar Biobank

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

Bahrain Genetics Center

Centre for Proteomic & Genomic Research (CPGR)

Hyrax Biosciences

Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)

Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR)

Makerere University College of Health Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/410ghs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment