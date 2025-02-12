Solar Gate Opener Market Research 2025-2033: Smart Technology, Renewable Energy Demand, and Urban Expansion Drive Growth in the Solar Gate Opener Market

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Gate Opener Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global solar gate opener market reached a value of nearly $174.67 million in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.53% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $174.67 million in 2023 to $237.13 million in 2028 at a rate of 6.30%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.38% from 2028 and reach $388.6 million in 2033.

This report describes and explains the solar gate opener market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global solar gate opener market is highly concentrated, with large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 62.40% of the total market in 2023. The market concentration can be attributed to the presence of large players in different geographies. FAAC SpA. was the largest competitor with a 21.81% share of the market, followed by Nice Group S.p.A. with 21.47%, CAME Group S.p.A. with 7.00%, Lowe's Corp. with 3.85%, Beninca Group with 2.71%, Bft-Automation Co. with 1.89%, Automatic Technology Pty. Ltd. with 1.06%, Aleko Products with 0.97%, Ghost Controls with 0.86% and TOPENS with 0.79%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the solar gate opener market include advancing smart garage door openers to improve user convenience, focusing on swing gate automation solutions that integrate smart technology for residential use and developing gate automation solutions that integrate solar technology for low-voltage motors. Player-adopted strategies in the solar gate opener market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through the launch of new products and strengthening its market position through strategic acquisition and partnership.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased disposable income, rise in energy costs, rise in awareness of green building practices and increased demand for home automation. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was dependence on sunlight availability. Going forward, increasing urban populations, growing construction activities, increase in gated communities, increasing demand for renewable energy, favorable government incentives and increasing focus on infrastructural development will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the solar gate opener market in the future include high initial costs.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solar gate opener market, accounting for 39.73% or $69.39 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the solar gate opener market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.77% and 6.52% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.13% and 5.94% respectively.



The solar gate opener market is segmented by type into sliding gate openers, swing gate openers and other types. The sliding gate openers market was the largest segment of the solar gate opener market segmented by type, accounting for 49.48% or $86.43 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the swing gate openers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the solar gate opener market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2023-2028.



The solar gate opener market is segmented by control into remote control, smartphone app controls, keypad or access controls, push button control and other controls. The remote control market was the largest segment of the solar gate opener market segmented by control, accounting for 39.57% or $69.11 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the smartphone app controls segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the solar gate opener market segmented by control, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2023-2028.



The solar gate opener market is segmented by application into commercial, residential and other applications. The commercial market was the largest segment of the solar gate opener market segmented by application, accounting for 45.43% or $79.36 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the solar gate opener market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2023-2028.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the solar gate opener companies to focus on smart solar-powered garage door openers, focus on smart swing gate automation solutions, focus on solar-powered gate automation solutions, focus on swing gate openers for market growth, focus on smartphone app controls for market growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on residential solar gate openers for growth and focus on urban population.

Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the solar gate opener market segmented by type will arise in the sliding gate openers segment, which will gain $30.2 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the solar gate opener market segmented by control will arise in the smartphone app controls segment, which will gain $24.39 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The top opportunities in the solar gate opener market segmented by application will arise in the residential segment, which will gain $29.02 million of global annual sales by 2028.

The solar gate opener market size will gain the most in China at $14.17 million.

Major Market Trends

Introduction of Advanced Smart Garage Door Openers to Enhance User Convenience and Security

Focus on Innovative Smart Solar-Powered Swing Gate Openers

Solar-Powered Gate Automation Solutions for Off-Grid Locations

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

ASSA ABLOY Acquired Ghost Controls

Adenia Partners Ltd Acquired the Herholdt's Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $174.67 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $388.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Solar Gate Opener - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Solar Gate Opener Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Sliding Gate Openers

6.4.2 Swing Gate Openers

6.4.3 Other Types

6.5 Market Segmentation by Control

6.5.1 Remote Control

6.5.2 Smartphone App Controls

6.5.3 Keypad or Access Controls

6.5.4 Push Button Control

6.5.5 Other Controls

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Commercial

6.6.2 Residential

6.6.3 Other Applications



Companies Featured

FAAC SpA

Nice Group S.p.A.

CAME Group S.p.A.

Lowe's Corp.

Beninca Group

Bft-Automation Co.

Automatic Technology Pty. Ltd.

Aleko Products

Ghost Controls

TOPENS

G-Force Auto Gates

Sungate

Solartronics

JUJIANG POWER GROUP CO.,LTD.

Alibaba.com

LivFuture Automation & Security Pvt. Ltd.

Assa Abloy AB

Shenzhen Gater Technology Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Aolin Furniture Co., Ltd.

Apollo Gate Motors

Mighty Mule

Somfy India Pvt Ltd.

Solar Power Indonesia

Solar Powered Electric Gate Openers

Victorian Automatic Solar Gates

Solar Gate Systems

Nice SpA

BFT

LiftMaster

Ducati

Ecolibri

Remootio

Solar Gates UK

Aleko

GTO Access Systems

USAutomatic

BFT Automation

CAME Group

Nice Brasil

Sistemas de Control y Automatizacion (SCA)

Grupo Montalvo

Maxwell Automatic Doors Co LLC.

Stebilex Systems

Quiko

Al-Babtain Group

Stafix Electric Fence and Security Centre

The Herholdt's Group

Sustainable Online (Pty) Ltd.

GEMINI Automation Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcztm8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment