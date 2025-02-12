Cell Culture Hydrogel Market to Reach $2,136.7 million, Globally, by 2035 at 15% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cell Culture Hydrogel Market By Type of Hydrogel (Natural Hydrogels, Synthetic Hydrogels, Hybrid Hydrogels), By Application (Cancer and Stem Cell Research, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Research Institutions, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "cell culture hydrogel market" was valued at $400 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2,136.7 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the cell culture hydrogel market is driven by surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population, increase in demand for 3D cell culture, and applications in drug discovery and toxicology testing. However, the lack of a skilled workforce in emerging countries is a significant restraining factor for the growth of the cell culture hydrogel market. On the other hand, high growth potential in emerging countries and advancements in biotechnology and life sciences provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $400 million Market Size in 2035 $2,136.7 million CAGR 15% No. of Pages in Report 321 Segments covered Type of Hydrogel, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population

Rise in demand for 3D cell culture

Applications in drug discovery and toxicology testing Opportunity High growth potential in emerging markets

Advancements in biotechnology and life sciences Restraint Lack of a skilled workforce

The synthetic hydrogel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the synthetic hydrogel segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the cell culture hydrogel market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its superior control over mechanical properties, biodegradability, and biocompatibility, which make it highly suitable for cell culture applications. Furthermore, the ability to produce synthetic hydrogels in a reproducible and scalable manner makes them a preferred choice for large-scale manufacturing and research purposes.

The tissue engineering and regenerative medicine segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the tissue engineering and regenerative medicine segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third the cell culture hydrogel market owing to the extensive use of cell culture hydrogels in drug discovery, development, and testing. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely on these hydrogels for creating 3D cell culture models that better mimic the human tissue environment, enabling more accurate results in drug screening and toxicity testing.

However, the cancer and stem cell research segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increase in demand for outsourced research services and the growing number of contract research organizations offering specialized services in drug discovery, preclinical testing, and clinical trials. CROs are increasingly adopting cell culture hydrogels to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their in vitro models, especially for drug testing and toxicology studies.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the cell culture hydrogel market owing to the extensive use of cell culture hydrogels in drug discovery, development, and testing. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely on these hydrogels for creating 3D cell culture models that better mimic the human tissue environment, enabling more accurate results in drug screening and toxicity testing.

However, the CROs segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the growing number of contract research organizations offering specialized services in drug discovery, preclinical testing, and clinical trials. CROs are increasingly adopting cell culture hydrogels to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their in vitro models, especially for drug testing and toxicology studies.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Region-wise, the North America segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the cell culture hydrogel market due to the strong presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region, along with significant investments in research and development activities. In addition, advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust funding for life sciences research contribute to the growing demand for cell culture hydrogels in drug discovery, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increase in investments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with a growing focus on advanced healthcare research and development in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is experiencing rapid urbanization, which is leading to enhanced healthcare infrastructure and a rising demand for innovative cell culture technologies.

Leading Market Players

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Humabiologics, Inc

BICO

TheWell Bioscience Inc.

CD Bioparticles

PELOBIOTECH GmbH

Cell Guidance Systems

UPM

Cellendes GmbH

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the cell culture hydrogel market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

