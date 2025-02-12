Cash-in Transit Bags Market and Competition Analysis, 2025-2030 - Rise in Cash Transactions in Emerging Economies Driving the Global Market to Reach a Size of $435.3 Million by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash-in Transit Bags - Global Strategic Business Report"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cash-in Transit Bags was valued at USD 380.7 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 435.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cash-in transit bags market is driven by several factors, including the rise in cash transactions in emerging economies, increasing concerns over theft and fraud, and the evolving regulatory environment mandating stricter security measures for cash handling. Moreover, the expansion of the retail and financial services sectors, particularly in developing regions, has created a higher demand for secure cash transportation solutions.

The adoption of advanced technology, such as RFID tracking and tamper-proof seals, has also played a crucial role in the market's growth, allowing companies to offer enhanced security measures. Additionally, consumer behavior towards the need for secure, tamper-evident packaging in handling cash and valuables continues to evolve, further boosting the demand for more sophisticated CIT bags. The increasing awareness around the importance of secure logistics systems in both commercial and personal cash-handling practices has become a significant growth catalyst for this market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cash-in Transit Bags market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Bag Type (Deposit Bags, Shipping Bags, Coin Bags, Strap Bags, Stock Bags, Custom Bags); Material Type (Plastic Bags, Paper Bags, Fabric Bags).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Deposit Bags segment, which is expected to reach $107.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.2%. The Shipping Bags segment is also set to grow at 1.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $99.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.2% CAGR to reach $90.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A. Rifkin Co., ADSURE Packaging Limited, Amerplast Ltd., Coveris Holdings SA, Dynaflex Private Limited and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cash-in Transit Bags Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 22 major companies featured in this Cash-in Transit Bags market report include:

A. Rifkin Co.

ADSURE Packaging Limited

Amerplast Ltd.

Coveris Holdings SA

Dynaflex Private Limited

Harcor Security Seals Pty Ltd.

Initial Packaging Solutions Ltd.

ITW Envopak

Korozo Group

Leghorn Group Srl

Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

NELMAR Security Packaging Systems, Inc.

Packaging Horizons Corporation

Proampac LLC

Shields Bags & Printing Co

Truseal (Pty) Ltd.

Versapak International Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $380.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $435.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cash-in Transit Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Secure Cash Transportation Solutions

Growth in Retail and Banking Sectors Driving Adoption

Rising Focus on Anti-Tamper and Tamper-Evident Features

Advancements in Bag Manufacturing Materials for Durability

Integration of GPS Tracking and Smart Technology in Bags

Growing Use of Cash-in-Transit Bags in ATM Replenishment

Expansion of E-Commerce and Need for Secure Logistics

Demand for Reusable and Eco-Friendly Transit Bags

Rising Need for Secure Transportation in Emerging Markets

Increased Cash Handling in High-Risk Areas

Focus on Lightweight and Ergonomically Designed Bags

Adoption of RFID Tags for Real-Time Monitoring

