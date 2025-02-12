CIS Ferro-Alloy Directory and Guide 2025:Reference for Russian, Ukrainian, and Central Asian Companies Including Contact Details, Senior Management, Products, and Plants

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CIS Ferro-Alloy Directory 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive annual guide to Russian, Ukrainian, and Central Asian Ferro-Alloy companies, including contact details, senior management, products, and plants.



This new directory reflects the influx of new players into the industry - on both the producing and trading side. If you need to find a supplier of, or trader, in Ferro-Alloys, it can be a time-consuming task. In recent times new company start-ups, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and technological advances, have changed the shape of the industry considerably.



The C.I.S. Ferro-Alloy Directory contains details of Russian, Ukrainian and Central Asian producers and traders of all Ferro-alloys and ores and concentrates.



Wherever you sit in the Ferro-Alloys supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool. If you're a producer, trader, or consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing; this new directory includes details on all the key contacts in the C.I.S. Ferro-Alloys marketplace.

Producers - find out where you fit within the industry and discover new opportunities to expand your business;

Traders - source new suppliers instantly, by-product;

If you are in the service sector supplying the metals industry - in shipping, warehousing, assaying or plant manufacturing, this is the definitive source of potential new clients for your goods and services;

If you're a steel mill or other end-user - discover who the best Ferro-alloy suppliers are and make sound purchasing decisions.

Countries covered: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

This essential guide to the C.I.S. Ferro-Alloy industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

Company name and head office address;

Telephone/fax numbers and email/web addresses;

Names of senior management and other key personnel;

Year established, activities and products handled;

Type of ownership, subsidiaries and associates;

Products produced or traded

Here are five great reasons to order your copy of the C.I.S. Ferro-Alloy Directory:

Save time, no more searching the Internet, with the C.I.S. Ferro-alloys producers and traders in one handy source;

The user-friendly Guide means you can source the right supplier by product instantly;

Update your contact list from the most reliable source in the industry;

Quickly find management, sales and production contacts within companies;

Keep up-to-date in an ever-changing industry.

