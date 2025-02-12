The Global Market for Baby Safety Gates and Bedrails, 2025-2030: Industry Analysis Featuring the Shares & Strategies of Prenatal, Cardinal Gates, Dorel Industries, Summer Infant, Evenflo Company & More

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market is expected to grow moderately at a 3.96% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$1.03 billion in 2030 from US$851.875 million in 2025.







Growing concerns about child safety are driving market demand for these products. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and an expanding middle-class population, particularly in developing countries, are significant factors contributing to the increased adoption of premium baby care products. This trend is expected to further enhance market growth over the next five years.

Companies in this sector are also offering customizable and personalized solutions to meet the needs of parents, significantly boosting product adoption. For example, in February 2022, KidCo, Inc., a pioneer in metal safety gates in the United States, introduced a top-tier lifetime warranty for all its products sold in the U.S. and Canada. This new policy allows original customers to receive replacement components or new products at KidCo's discretion.



Drivers of the Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market

Rapid Product Innovation: A key factor driving market growth during the forecast period is the ongoing commitment of companies to increase their R&D budgets for developing and launching new products. This strategy helps strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge over rivals, further accelerating market expansion. For instance, in October 2023, KidCo launched quick-install gates that offer significant cost savings through reduced packaging - boxes that are 80% smaller - and lower shipping expenses. These gates are also priced 25% less than other models and are environmentally friendly.

Geographical Outlook of the Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market

North America and Asia Pacific: The Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail market is divided into several regions: North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. In North America, the market is expected to maintain a significant share due to the higher purchasing power of its population. Key players in this region are driving growth by meeting demand through innovation and quality product offerings. In Asia Pacific, substantial growth is anticipated throughout the forecast period due to the large population of children, including toddlers and infants, in countries like India and China. This growth is further supported by an expanding middle-class population in these nations.

The Baby Safety Gate and Bedrail Market has been segmented as following:

By Product Safety Gate Bedrail

By Distribution Channel Online Offline

By Geography North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India Indonesia Thailand Others



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $851.88 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1,030 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

