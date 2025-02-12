Aquestive Therapeutics to Present New Findings on Anaphylm™ (Epinephrine Sublingual Film) at the 2025 AAAAI Annual Meeting

Data show Anaphylm maintains consistent stability and potency under extreme temperature and real-world conditions, including heat, freezing, and water submersion

New findings demonstrate dosing of Anaphylm results in consistent epinephrine absorption without impacting safety or pharmacodynamic (PD) parameters

Anaphylm pharmacokinetic (PK) and PD are not impacted by oral swelling

Median symptom resolution time was 12 minutes compared to 74 minutes without treatment; mean angioedema symptom resolution time was within 5 minutes.

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced that multiple presentations highlighting results from the investigational use of Anaphylm epinephrine sublingual film in the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, will be featured at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place February 28 - March 3, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

“These latest results reinforce the strength of our clinical data and the potential of our product candidate Anaphylm as a reliable, portable, and effective treatment for anaphylaxis,” said Daniel Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “Anaphylm was designed to offer patients a more accessible option for emergency epinephrine administration, without the need for an injection or device, if approved by the FDA. These data further demonstrate Anaphylm’s performance under real-world conditions in resolving angioedema symptoms.”

In the Phase 2 open-label Oral Anaphylm Symptom Intervention Study (“OASIS”) study, adults with Oral Allergy Syndrome (n=36) received Anaphylm under different conditions, including single and repeat dosing with and without oral allergen challenge (OAC), alongside intramuscular (IM) epinephrine injection as a comparator. The study found that:

Anaphylm matched or exceeded IM epinephrine in all key PK parameters.

No significant differences in drug performance compared to IM epinephrine were observed, regardless of whether patients had an oral allergen challenge or not.

Additionally, new findings indicate that Anaphylm maintains prior reported top line data in support of stability and potency despite exposure to extreme temperatures and environmental conditions, underscoring its performance in real-world settings where patients may need it most.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Durability of Anaphylm (Epinephrine Sublingual Film) under Real-World Use

Poster Number: 304

Lead Author: Steve Wargacki, PhD

Presentation Time: Saturday, Mar. 1, 9:45 am – 10:45 am PT

Poster Title: Stability Results of Anaphylm (Epinephrine Sublingual Film) Under Extreme Temperature Conditions

Poster Number: 305

Lead Author: Steve Wargacki, PhD

Presentation Time: Saturday, Mar. 1, 9:45 am – 10:45 am PT

Poster Title: Epinephrine Delivered via Sublingual Film (Anaphylm): Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Responses

Poster Number: 312

Lead Author: Carl N. Kraus, MD

Presentation Time: Saturday, Mar. 1, 9:45 am – 10:45 am PT

Poster Title: Oral Anaphylm Symptom Intervention Study (OASIS): Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Symptom Resolution in Allergy Patients

Poster Number: L18

Lead Author: Carl N. Kraus, MD

Presentation Time: Saturday, Mar. 1, 9:45 am – 10:45 am PT

The abstracts are available online at annualmeeting.aaaai.org, as well as on the Company’s website on the Scientific events page of the of the Investor section.

About Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film

Anaphylm™ (epinephrine) Sublingual Film is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug product candidate. Anaphylm is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a pocket, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight. The Anaphylm trade name for AQST-109 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products marketed by the Company and its licensees in the U.S. and around the world, and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and an earlier stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel product candidate for possible various dermatology conditions. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

PharmFilm® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. All other registered trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

