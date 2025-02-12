OTC Markets Group Welcomes Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSX-V: TTI; OTCQX: TTIPF), a clinical-stage biotech company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TTIPF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp.

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Prodrugs are drugs that contain previously approved active ingredients and are modified so that they only become active when metabolized. For regulatory purposes prodrugs can use existing third-party safety data in regulatory submissions in the streamlined 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway in the US, and its equivalent hybrid system in Europe, to proceed into human efficacy trials with regulatory clearance. Prodrugs may enhance the profile of the active ingredient to increase its bioavailability and reduce side effects. The Company’s initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (“MELAS”), Leigh’s syndrome, Rett syndrome and pediatric MASH.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

