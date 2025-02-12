Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2024 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud of our progress through 2024, culminating in strong performances from both Denny's and Keke's, which outperformed their respective BBI Family Dining indices in the fourth quarter. We have made significant progress in our strategy to enhance the overall health of our flagship brand by accelerating the closure of lower-volume restaurants and completing 23 remodels, and also opened a record number of Keke’s cafes while expanding into six new states. Looking ahead to 2025, there is still work to be done within our brands, particularly as we navigate near-term consumer sentiment that has been affected by macroeconomic factors. With the actions we are taking to maintain our position as a value leader, invest in our brands, reduce costs, and drive traffic, we are well positioned to deliver shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights(1)

Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.1%.

Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 3.0%.

Denny's opened four franchised restaurants and closed 30 franchise restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.

Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed six remodels.

Keke's opened eight new cafes and entered four new states including California, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas.

Keke's expanded its first ever remodel test program to two additional company cafes.

Operating income was $14.5 million compared to $7.7 million for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $7.6 million and $0.14, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $22.2 million increased 11.1% compared to the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2024 Highlights(1)

Total operating revenue was $452.3 million compared to $463.9 million for the prior year.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (0.2%).

Keke's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (1.7%).

Denny's opened 14 franchised restaurants and closed 88 restaurants as part of the planned acceleration of lower-volume restaurant closures.

Reignited Denny's Diner 2.0 remodel program and completed 23 remodels, including seven at company restaurants, or over 11% of the Denny's company fleet.

Record 12 Keke's openings in a single year, while growing to six different states.

Completed three Keke's remodels at company cafes.

Operating income was $45.3 million compared to $52.8 million for the prior year.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $123.0 million, or 51.1% of franchise and license revenue, and adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $25.8 million, or 12.2% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $21.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $28.6 million and $0.54, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $81.4 million.

(1) The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP measures. Please see the definitions, explanations, and reconciliations further in this release.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Total operating revenue was $114.7 million compared to $115.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $62.3 million compared to $61.3 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by higher local advertising co-op contributions for the current quarter and positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by decreases in equivalent units and franchise occupancy revenue at Denny's.

Company restaurant sales were $52.4 million compared to $54.0 million for the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by six fewer Denny's equivalent units, including three refranchised units, partially offset by three additional Keke's equivalent units for the current quarter.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $31.9 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.5 million, or 51.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin increase was primarily driven by positive same-restaurant sales** at both brands, partially offset by fewer Denny's equivalent units.

Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $5.9 million, or 11.3% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 11.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to investments in marketing and expected new cafe opening inefficiencies, partially offset by lower legal settlement expense.

Total general and administrative expenses were $18.7 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year quarter. This change was due to lower deferred compensation valuation adjustments, corporate administrative expenses, and incentive compensation.

The provision for income taxes was $3.5 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 33.8% for the current quarter.

Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* per share was $0.14.

The Company ended the quarter with $271.9 million of total debt outstanding, including $261.3 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Capital Allocation

The Company invested $10.9 million in cash capital expenditures during the current quarter, and $28.6 million on the full year, which included Keke's new cafe development and company remodels at both brands.

The Company also allocated $11.2 million to share repurchases for the full year resulting in approximately $89.2 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following full year 2025 (53 operating weeks) expectations reflect performance through the first six fiscal weeks and the expectation that recent shifts in consumer sentiment due to macro events will moderate over time.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between (2.0%) and 1.0%.

Consolidated restaurant openings of 25 to 40.

Consolidated restaurant closures between 70 and 90.

Commodity inflation between 2.0% and 4.0%.

Labor inflation between 2.5% and 3.5%.

Total general and administrative expenses between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of: Corporate and administrative expenses between $60 million and $62 million, including approximately $1 million related to the 53rd week; Incentive compensation between $6 million and $9 million; and, Approximately $14 million related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*.

Adjusted EBITDA* between $80 million and $85 million, inclusive of approximately $2 million related to the 53rd week.

Share repurchases between $15 million and $25 million.



* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.



** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.



About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,568 restaurants, 1,493 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

The Company consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,499 global restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. As of December 25, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 69 restaurants, 55 of which were franchised restaurants and 14 of which were company operated.

Non-GAAP Definition Changes

The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company excludes certain legal settlement expenses not considered to be normal and recurring, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company no longer deducts cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA*.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2023 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).





DENNY’S CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) 12/25/24 12/27/23 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,698 $ 4,893 Investments 1,106 1,281 Receivables, net 24,433 21,391 Inventories 1,747 2,175 Assets held for sale 381 1,455 Prepaid and other current assets 10,628 12,855 Total current assets 39,993 44,050 Property, net 111,417 93,494 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 6,200 6,098 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 124,738 116,795 Goodwill 66,357 65,908 Intangible assets, net 91,739 93,428 Deferred financing costs, net 1,066 1,702 Other noncurrent assets 54,764 43,343 Total assets $ 496,274 $ 464,818 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,284 $ 1,383 Current operating lease liabilities 15,487 14,779 Accounts payable 19,985 24,070 Other current liabilities 58,842 63,068 Total current liabilities 95,598 103,300 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 261,300 255,500 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 9,284 9,150 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 120,841 114,451 Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 5,866 6,929 Deferred income taxes, net 9,964 6,582 Other noncurrent liabilities 27,446 31,592 Total long-term liabilities 434,701 424,204 Total liabilities 530,299 527,504 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 513 529 Paid-in capital — 6,688 Deficit (2,499 ) (21,784 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (32,039 ) (41,659 ) Treasury stock — (6,460 ) Total shareholders' deficit (34,025 ) (62,686 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 496,274 $ 464,818 Debt Balances Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 261,300 $ 255,500 Finance lease liabilities 10,568 10,533 Total debt $ 271,868 $ 266,033







DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/25/24 12/27/23 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 52,390 $ 54,046 Franchise and license revenue 62,284 61,307 Total operating revenue 114,674 115,353 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 47,228 48,646 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 30,425 29,795 General and administrative expenses 18,658 19,255 Depreciation and amortization 3,919 3,507 Goodwill impairment charges — 6,363 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (10 ) 63 Total operating costs and expenses, net 100,220 107,629 Operating income 14,454 7,724 Interest expense, net 4,410 4,309 Other nonoperating income, net (222 ) (1,182 ) Income before income taxes 10,266 4,597 Provision for income taxes 3,470 1,695 Net income $ 6,796 $ 2,902 Net income per share - basic $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,103 53,648 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,258 53,893 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 18,202 $ (10,997 ) General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 15,504 $ 16,420 Share-based compensation 2,272 403 Incentive compensation 591 1,305 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 291 1,127 Total general and administrative expenses $ 18,658 $ 19,255







DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/25/24 12/27/23 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 211,781 $ 215,532 Franchise and license revenue 240,553 248,390 Total operating revenue 452,334 463,922 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 189,744 187,599 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 120,226 122,452 General and administrative expenses 80,197 77,770 Depreciation and amortization 14,857 14,385 Goodwill impairment charges 20 6,363 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 1,974 2,530 Total operating costs and expenses, net 407,018 411,099 Operating income 45,316 52,823 Interest expense, net 17,974 17,597 Other nonoperating (income) expense, net (1,907 ) 8,288 Income before income taxes 29,249 26,938 Provision for income taxes 7,678 6,993 Net income $ 21,571 $ 19,945 Net income per share - basic $ 0.41 $ 0.36 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,499 55,984 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,614 56,196 Comprehensive income $ 31,191 $ 20,983 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 62,347 $ 60,339 Share-based compensation 10,678 8,880 Incentive compensation 5,459 6,640 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 1,713 1,911 Total general and administrative expenses $ 80,197 $ 77,770







DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of operating performance on a period-to-period basis. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.





Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 Net income $ 6,796 $ 2,902 $ 21,571 $ 19,945 Provision for income taxes 3,470 1,695 7,678 6,993 Goodwill impairment charges — 6,363 20 6,363 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (10 ) 63 1,974 2,530 Other nonoperating (income) expense, net (222 ) (1,182 ) (1,907 ) 8,288 Share-based compensation expense 2,272 403 10,678 8,880 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 291 1,127 1,713 1,911 Interest expense, net 4,410 4,309 17,974 17,597 Depreciation and amortization 3,919 3,507 14,857 14,385 Non-recurring legal settlement expenses — 590 2,165 679 Pre-opening expenses 782 158 1,548 288 Other adjustments (1) 443 — 3,083 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,151 $ 19,935 $ 81,354 $ 87,859 Net income $ 6,796 $ 2,902 $ 21,571 $ 19,945 Losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 258 121 760 10,959 Goodwill impairment charges — 6,363 20 6,363 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (10 ) 63 1,974 2,530 Non-recurring legal settlement expenses — 590 2,165 679 Pre-opening expenses 782 158 1,548 288 Other adjustments (1) 443 — 3,083 — Tax effect (2) (719 ) (2,054 ) (2,512 ) (5,205 ) Adjusted net income $ 7,550 $ 8,143 $ 28,609 $ 35,559 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,258 53,893 52,614 56,196 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Adjustments per share 0.01 0.10 0.13 0.28 Adjusted net income per share $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.54 $ 0.63





(1 ) Other adjustments for the quarter ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs. Other adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include $0.4 million of leadership transition costs and a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs. (2 ) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 reflect effective tax rates of 48.8% and 26.3%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended December 27, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 28.2% and 25.0%, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are useful information to investors and analysts to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. However, non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and net income per share, or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses restaurant-level operating margin, company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees.

Restaurant-level operating margin is the total of company restaurant operating margin and franchise operating margin and excludes: (i) general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office; (ii) depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants; (iii) special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Company restaurant operating margin is defined as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. Adjusted company operating restaurant margin is defined as company restaurant operating margin less certain items such as legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Franchise operating margin is defined as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue. Adjusted franchise operating margin is defined as franchise operating margin less certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin is the total of adjusted company restaurant operating margin and adjusted franchise operating margin and is defined as restaurant-level operating margin adjusted for certain items the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. These adjustments are either non-recurring in nature or vary from period to period without correlation to the Company's ongoing core operating performance.





Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 Operating income $ 14,454 $ 7,724 $ 45,316 $ 52,823 General and administrative expenses 18,658 19,255 80,197 77,770 Depreciation and amortization 3,919 3,507 14,857 14,385 Goodwill impairment charges — 6,363 20 6,363 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net (10 ) 63 1,974 2,530 Restaurant-level operating margin $ 37,021 $ 36,912 $ 142,364 $ 153,871 Restaurant-level operating margin consists of: Company restaurant operating margin (1) $ 5,162 $ 5,400 $ 22,037 $ 27,933 Franchise operating margin (2) 31,859 31,512 120,327 125,938 Restaurant-level operating margin $ 37,021 $ 36,912 $ 142,364 $ 153,871 Adjustments (3) 782 748 6,353 967 Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin $ 37,803 $ 37,660 $ 148,717 $ 154,838





(1 ) Company restaurant operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue. (2 ) Franchise operating margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales. (3 ) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/25/24 12/27/23 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 52,390 100.0 % $ 54,046 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 13,377 25.5 % 13,993 25.9 % Payroll and benefits 19,800 37.8 % 20,184 37.3 % Occupancy 4,442 8.5 % 4,550 8.4 % Other operating costs: Utilities 1,645 3.1 % 1,811 3.4 % Repairs and maintenance 1,046 2.0 % 994 1.8 % Marketing 2,511 4.8 % 1,396 2.6 % Legal settlements (109 ) (0.2)% 1,827 3.4 % Pre-opening costs 782 1.5 % 158 0.3 % Other direct costs 3,734 7.1 % 3,733 6.9 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 47,228 90.1 % $ 48,646 90.0 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 5,162 9.9 % $ 5,400 10.0 % Adjustments (3) 782 1.5 % 748 1.4 % Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 5,944 11.3 % $ 6,148 11.4 % Franchise operations: (4) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 30,284 48.6 % $ 30,025 49.0 % Advertising revenue 20,875 33.5 % 19,676 32.1 % Initial and other fees 2,808 4.5 % 2,888 4.7 % Occupancy revenue 8,317 13.4 % 8,718 14.2 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 62,284 100.0 % $ 61,307 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 20,875 33.5 % $ 19,676 32.1 % Occupancy costs 5,057 8.1 % 5,307 8.7 % Other direct costs 4,493 7.2 % 4,812 7.8 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 30,425 48.8 % $ 29,795 48.6 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 31,859 51.2 % $ 31,512 51.4 % Adjustments (3) — — % — — % Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 31,859 51.2 % $ 31,512 51.4 % Total operating revenue (5) $ 114,674 100.0 % $ 115,353 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (5) 77,653 67.7 % 78,441 68.0 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5) $ 37,021 32.3 % $ 36,912 32.0 % (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3 ) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. (4 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (5 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.







DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/25/24 12/27/23 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 211,781 100.0 % $ 215,532 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 53,931 25.5 % 55,789 25.9 % Payroll and benefits 80,605 38.1 % 80,666 37.4 % Occupancy 18,129 8.6 % 16,809 7.8 % Other operating costs: Utilities 6,954 3.3 % 7,848 3.6 % Repairs and maintenance 4,023 1.9 % 3,661 1.7 % Marketing 7,850 3.7 % 5,603 2.6 % Legal settlements 1,700 0.8 % 2,302 1.1 % Pre-opening costs 1,548 0.7 % 288 0.1 % Other direct costs 15,004 7.1 % 14,633 6.8 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 189,744 89.6 % $ 187,599 87.0 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 22,037 10.4 % $ 27,933 13.0 % Adjustments (3) 3,713 1.8 % 967 0.4 % Adjusted company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 25,750 12.2 % $ 28,900 13.4 % Franchise operations: (4) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 118,705 49.3 % $ 120,131 48.4 % Advertising revenue 79,973 33.2 % 78,494 31.6 % Initial and other fees 8,711 3.6 % 13,882 5.6 % Occupancy revenue 33,164 13.8 % 35,883 14.4 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 240,553 100.0 % $ 248,390 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 79,973 33.2 % $ 78,494 31.6 % Occupancy costs 20,539 8.5 % 22,160 8.9 % Other direct costs 19,714 8.2 % 21,798 8.8 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 120,226 50.0 % $ 122,452 49.3 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 120,327 50.0 % $ 125,938 50.7 % Adjustments (3) 2,640 1.1 % — 0.0 % Adjusted franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 122,967 51.1 % $ 125,938 50.7 % Total operating revenue (5) $ 452,334 100.0 % $ 463,922 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (5) 309,970 68.5 % 310,051 66.8 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (5) $ 142,364 31.5 % $ 153,871 33.2 % (1 ) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2 ) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin and adjusted operating margin are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3 ) Adjustments include non-recurring legal settlement expenses, pre-opening costs, and other adjustments the Company does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance. Adjustments for the year-to-date period ended December 25, 2024 include a $2.6 million distribution to franchisees related to a review of advertising costs. (4 ) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (5 ) As a percentage of total operating revenue.







DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Denny's Keke's Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Increase (decrease) vs. prior year) 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 12/25/24 12/27/23 Company Restaurants 0.0 % (1.2 )% (1.5 %) 2.7 % (3.7 )% 0.7 % (2.7 %) (1.1 )% Domestic Franchise Restaurants 1.2 % 1.5 % (0.1 %) 3.6 % 4.1 % (3.8 )% (1.6 %) (4.4 )% Domestic System-wide Restaurants 1.1 % 1.3 % (0.2 %) 3.6 % 3.0 % (3.1 )% (1.7 %) (3.9 )% Average Unit Sales ($ in thousands) Company Restaurants $ 800 $ 770 $ 3,086 $ 3,073 $ 407 $ 442 $ 1,728 $ 1,796 Franchised Restaurants $ 482 $ 467 $ 1,875 $ 1,843 $ 459 $ 432 $ 1,829 $ 1,828 (1) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.



