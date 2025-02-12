U.S. Community College Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Projected to Decrease in Size by $7.28 Billion, at a CAGR of -2.7%

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community College Market in the US 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. community college market is forecasted to decrease by USD 7.82 billion during 2024-2029, decelerating at a CAGR of -2.7% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing high education technology penetration in community colleges and a rise in focus on competency-based education.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The community college market in the US is segmented as below:
By Revenue Stream
- Government funds
- Tuition and fees
- Grants and contracts
- Others
By Courses
- Associate degree
- TVET certification
- Continuing education
- Bachelors degree
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading community college market in the US vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Alaska Vocational Technical Center
- Central Louisiana Technical Community College
- Clackamas Community College
- Cleveland Community College
- College of San Mateo
- De Anza College
- Foothill College
- Garden City Community College
- Glendale Community College
- Lake Area Technical College
- Las Positas College
- Mt. San Antonio College
- NCK Tech.
- North Florida College
- Northeast Community College
- Northwest Iowa Community College
- Pasadena City College
- Saddleback College
- Santa Barbara City College
- Walla Walla Community College
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n55384
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.