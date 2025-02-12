U.S. Community College Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Projected to Decrease in Size by $7.28 Billion, at a CAGR of -2.7%

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community College Market in the US 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. community college market is forecasted to decrease by USD 7.82 billion during 2024-2029, decelerating at a CAGR of -2.7% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing high education technology penetration in community colleges and a rise in focus on competency-based education.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The community college market in the US is segmented as below:

By Revenue Stream

Government funds

Tuition and fees

Grants and contracts

Others

By Courses

Associate degree

TVET certification

Continuing education

Bachelors degree

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading community college market in the US vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alaska Vocational Technical Center

Central Louisiana Technical Community College

Clackamas Community College

Cleveland Community College

College of San Mateo

De Anza College

Foothill College

Garden City Community College

Glendale Community College

Lake Area Technical College

Las Positas College

Mt. San Antonio College

NCK Tech.

North Florida College

Northeast Community College

Northwest Iowa Community College

Pasadena City College

Saddleback College

Santa Barbara City College

Walla Walla Community College

