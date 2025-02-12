Spain Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2025: Detailed Analysis of 63 Existing, and 21 Upcoming Data Centers, & 52 Major Operators/Investors

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Madrid.Merlin Properties is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Digital Realty

The upcoming data center power capacity is 4x times the existing data center capacity. Microsoft, Google, and AWS have committed billions in new projects in Madrid, Spain. This is increasing the market share of Spain in Europe data center.

This database (excel) product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Existing Data Centers (63 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (21 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data Center Construction Contractors
  • Data Center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Spain Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
  • Aire Networks
  • AQ Compute
  • Area Project Solutions
  • Arsys
  • Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
  • Atlas Edge
  • Avaio
  • bitNAP
  • Civicos Networking
  • Cogent Communications
  • Comvive Servidores SL
  • CyrusOne
  • D-ALiX (ITER Group)
  • Data4 Group
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Edgnex
  • Equinix
  • Espaciorack
  • Espanix
  • Fibernet
  • Fibra Medios Telecom
  • Form8tion Data Centers
  • Global Switch
  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)
  • Grupalia Internet S.A
  • Grupo Trevenque
  • GTT Communications
  • Hispaweb
  • Ibercom
  • Indra
  • Ingenostrum
  • Ipcore Datacenters
  • Iron Mountain
  • Malaga Data Center
  • Merlin Properties
  • Nabiax
  • Nethits` Telecom
  • Nexica - Econocom Group
  • Nixval
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Orange Business Services
  • Panattoni
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Pure Data Center
  • QTS (Blackstone)
  • Solaria
  • Soltia Consulting SL
  • Tissat
  • Towernet infrastructures SL
  • T-Systems

