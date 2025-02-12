Hormonal Contraceptives Market Forecast 2025-2030 - Revenues to Cross $10.18 Billion in 2030, Driven by the Introduction of Novel and Effective Products by Several Leading Companies

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hormonal Contraceptives Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hormonal contraceptives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% over the forecast period, increasing from US$7.836 billion in 2025 to US$10.184 billion by 2030.







The growth of global revenues in hormonal contraception is expected to accelerate due to the rising demand for family planning and reproductive health counseling. This trend positions hormonal contraception as a leading solution for family planning, fostering women's health and empowerment, increasing protective regulations and government initiatives for contraceptive access, and addressing the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). These factors collectively create pressure to adhere to preventive measures.

Additionally, increased investments from major players in developing new contraceptive devices, various government initiatives aimed at expanding the contraceptive market, and heightened awareness among medical professionals are significant drivers of market growth. As women become more informed about their options for preventing pregnancy, awareness-driven market growth is anticipated to rise rapidly from a previously low base.



Drivers of the Hormonal Contraceptives Market

Introduction of Effective Hormonal Contraceptives: The demand for hormonal contraceptives is being driven by the introduction of novel and effective products. Several leading companies are investing in advanced technologies for contraceptive solutions. This shift has been particularly notable in developed countries like the United States, where products such as the NuvaRing have gained popularity. The vaginal ring offers comparable efficacy to traditional contraceptive pills but is user-friendly and only requires replacement every three weeks.

Key Geographical Trends

North America Expected to Lead: The North American region is projected to experience significant growth in the hormonal contraceptives market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a modern healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of family planning, and a wide range of available contraceptive options. The U.S. and Canada hold substantial shares of the market due to robust investments in healthcare systems, extensive research and development opportunities, and considerable consumer spending on health-related products. Furthermore, government programs and comprehensive health insurance coverage enhance access to hormonal contraceptives.

The strong network of healthcare institutions and ongoing advancements in contraceptive technology further support North America's leadership in promoting growth within the hormonal contraception market.

The Hormonal contraceptives Market has been segmented as following:

By Product Type Oral Contraceptives Injectable Contraceptive Skin Patches Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) Vaginal Rings Emergency Contraceptive Pills

By Hormone Type Progestin-Only Contraceptives Combined Hormonal Contraceptives

By Distribution Channel Hospital Retail Online

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Taiwan Others



