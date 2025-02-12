Laboratory Supplies Market Analysis 2022-2024 and Forecast 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Th. Geyer, Thermo Fisher, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Ing. Petr Svec - PENTA, BD & More

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Supplies Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laboratory supplies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% over the forecast period, increasing from US$47.531 billion in 2025 to US$68.044 billion by 2030.







The laboratory supply market is expanding due to advancements in science and technology, along with increased research and development (R&D) activities. In the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, the rising demand for high-quality, specialized supplies - particularly in genomics, proteomics, and biotechnology - further drives the growth of this market. Additionally, the emphasis on laboratory automation and sustainability has led to the development of more efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective laboratory products.



Key Drivers of the Laboratory Supplies Market

Increasing Expenditure on Research & Development: According to data from the UNESCO Institute of Statistics, global R&D expenditure has reached approximately USD 1.7 trillion, with around ten countries accounting for 80% of this spending. As part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), nations have committed to significantly increasing both public and private R&D investments as well as the number of researchers by 2030. Continuous investments are being made to expand R&D facilities, particularly in life sciences worldwide. With rising healthcare expenditures and an increasing incidence of rare diseases, the life sciences industry faces pressure to expedite drug discovery and development processes. This demand is consequently driving the need for laboratory supplies globally.

Government Investments in Education: Increased government funding aimed at enhancing the education sector is also contributing to the growth of research laboratories. For instance, the Canadian government allocated USD 763 million to the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) over five years, with an additional USD 462 million per year starting in 2023-24. This funding supports researchers by investing in advanced laboratories and research equipment at Canadian universities, colleges, and research hospitals while fostering a new generation of researchers.

In summary, the laboratory supplies market is being propelled by escalating R&D expenditures across various sectors, particularly in life sciences and healthcare. The commitment from governments to improve educational infrastructure further supports this growth trajectory.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Th. Geyer GmbH & Co. KG Thermo Fisher Scientific Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. Ing. Petr Svec - PENTA s.r.o. Becton, Dickinson and Company Cardinal Health, Inc. Illumina, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Waters Corporation Cole-Parmer



The laboratory supplies market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Offering Chemicals and Reagents Kits Consumables

By End-User Government Life Sciences Industrial Others

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Reasons for buying this report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

