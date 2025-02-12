Italy Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing, and Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2024-2028

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Milan dominates the upcoming data center market in Italy

The upcoming data center power capacity is 2x times the existing data center capacity. DATA4 is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Telecom Italia (TIM) and Aruba. Italy is seen as an ideal location for Data centers because of its geographical benefits. Major cities like London, Amsterdam, and Dublin, and facing network saturation, Italy stands out as a new hub for data infrastructure

This database (excel) product covers the Italy data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 67 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ancona, Arcene, Arezzo, Bologna, Frosinone, Massarosa, Milan, Padua, Palermo, Pavia, Perugia, Piacenza, Pisa, Rome, Trento, Treviso, Turin, Venice.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Existing Data Centers (67 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (IT4 or AVALON 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data Center Construction Contractors

Data Center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this Italy Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Applico Digital Labs

Aruba

ASCO TLC (Acantho)

AtlasEdge

BT Italia

Caldera21 (CDLAN)

CloudHQ

Compass Datacenters

Convergenze S.p.A.

CSI PIEMONTE

CyrusOne

Data Felix

Data4 Group

Digital Realty

Elmec Informatica

Eni

Equinix

EXE.IT SRL SB

Fastnet

Fastweb

Fibre23

IDS&Unitelm srl

iGenius

InAsset (RETELIT)

Irideos

IT Gate

Itnet

Keppel Data Centres

MIX

Naquadria

Nehos

Noovle (TIM)

NS3

Open Hub Med

Panservice

Playnet

Rack One

Seeweb

STACK Infrastructure

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Unidata

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup

GPI & ISA

Vantage Data Centers

Vianova

Vitali

