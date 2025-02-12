Market Forecasts for Dual Screen Laptops 2025-2030: Global and Regional Growth Trends, Featuring Analysis of Key Players ASUSTeK, Microsoft, Lenovo Group, HP, and Dell Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dual Screen Laptops Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dual screen laptops market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $2.62 billion in 2024 to $2.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in display technology, shift towards portability, rise in creative and professional needs, gaming and entertainment.







The dual screen laptops market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to productivity demands, remote work and hybrid models, gaming and entertainment preferences, creative and content creation needs. Major trends in the forecast period include productivity enhancement, flexible work environments, content creation and creative professionals, gaming and entertainment, increased portability, and technological innovation and miniaturization.



Rising consumer demand with improved internet infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the dual screen laptops market going forward. For instance, in July 2023, according to the Canadian Internet Use Survey 2022 by Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency for national statistics, internet usage among Canadians aged 15 and older increased from 92% in 2020 to 95% in 2022. Canadians 75 years of age and older experienced the biggest increase, going from 62% in 2020 to 72% in 2022. Therefore, rising consumer demand with improved internet infrastructure is driving the dual screen laptops market growth.



An increasing number of gamers is expected to propel the growth of the dual screen laptops market going forward. For instance, in March 2023, according to Allcorrect Games, a China-based gaming company, approximately 552. 4 million individuals in China engaged in online gaming in 2022, resulting in a penetration rate of 52.6%. Furthermore in 2021, according to the Entertainment Software Association of Canada, a Canada-based trade company, in Canada, 23 million individuals, which accounts for 61% of the population, engage in playing video games. Among them, a higher proportion of younger Canadians play video games, with 89% of children and teenagers (ages 6-17) participating, compared to 61% of those aged 18-64. The increasing number of gamers is driving the growth of the dual screen laptops market.



Major companies operating in the dual-screen laptops market are coming up with technologically advanced upgrades for their products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, the ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), a Taiwan-based gaming laptop manufacturing division of ASUSTek Computer Inc., launched the Zephyrus Duo 16, the world's most powerful dual-screen laptop with flagship components and top-tier performance with brand-new Nebula HDR Display paired with incredibly powerful GPU and CPU options, the Zephyrus Duo 16 elevates the gaming experience.



Major companies operating in the dual screen laptops market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative laptops, such as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2023, Lenovo Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company, launched the dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop in India. The device features a 17. 3-inch primary screen and an 8-inch secondary screen, which is on the keyboard. The secondary screen is a 10-point multi-touch display that supports pen input. It can be used as a number pad, a note-taking app, or a quick launch menu for frequently used apps. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Additionally, it has an FHD infrared camera with a physical privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader on the power button for enhanced security.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dual screen laptops market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dual screen laptops market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the dual screen laptops market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Screen Size: Up to 12. 9 Inch; 13 Inch to 15 Inch; More than 15 Inch

2) By Price Outlook: Up to USD 1,500; More than USD 1,500

3) By End Use Industry: BFSI; Automotive; Healthcare; Retail; Transportation; Consumer Electronics; Other End Use Industries



Subsegments:



1) By Up To 12.9 Inch: 11 Inch; 12 Inch; 12.9 Inch

2) By 13 Inch To 15 Inch: 13 Inch; 14 Inch; 15 Inch

3) By More Than 15 Inch: 15.1 Inch; 17 Inch; 17.3 Inch And Above



Key Companies Profiled: ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Lenovo Group Limited; HP Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

