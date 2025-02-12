Genome Engineering Market To Reach USD 30.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at CAGR 16.7% | Agilent Technologies, Bluebird Bio, Boehringer Ingelheim

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Genome Engineering Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Genome Engineering Market, valued at USD 7.7 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 30.9 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Global genome engineering market trends have shown significant progress in techniques such as CRISPR, talens and Zfns. These new techniques have streamlined the genome editing process, thus, allowed for efficiency and accuracy. Genome engineering has been widely adopted in various industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies due to reduction in time and cost.



Key Industry Insights

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine:

The shift towards personal medicine is changing healthcare, running the demand for genome engineering. By taking advantage of advanced equipment such as CRISPR, scientists can now edit genes with remarkable accuracy to develop cancer, rare diseases and adapted treatment for chronic conditions. The promise of more effective, patient-specific remedies has made this approach highly attractive to researchers, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies. This increased attention on accurate therapy not only improves patient results, but also improves innovation, promotes growth in the genome engineering market as the medical industry strives to deal with diseases on its genetic roots.

Ethical and Regulatory Challenges:

Genome engineering increases moral concerns, especially when it involves human germinal editing. The possibility of creating "designer infants" or inadvertently transforms future generations increases the widespread debate. In addition, strict rules limit certain research areas and slow down the speed of innovation. Public apprehensions around safety requirements and security and current obstacles for both researchers and companies misuse. These moral and legal complications prevent the entire capacity of the market, forcing stakeholders to navigate a highly regulated environment to balance innovation with moral ideas and gain public belief.

Expanding Agricultural Biotechnology Applications:

Genome engineering provides immense opportunities in agricultural biotechnology, especially the world as the world faces challenges related to food security and climate change. By editing the genes of crops, scientific varieties can develop that are resistant to pests, drought and extreme weather conditions. These genetically modified crops not only increase productivity, but also reduce dependence on harmful chemical pesticides. As the demand for resolution of sustainable farming increases, companies specialized in genome engineering are well deployed to run agricultural innovation and revolutionize global food systems, which are equally to farmers, consumers and environment Provides profit.

High Costs and Technical Complexity:

Despite its ability, genome engineering remains a resource-intensive field, requiring special skills and advanced infrastructure. The complexity of gene-editing processes, as well as high cost of state-of-the-art equipment and reagents, is difficult to adopt for small research institutes and emerging companies. In addition, training is a challenge in itself to train highly skilled personnel capable of handling genome-editing tools such as crispr. These obstacles limit technology adoption, research progress, and admission to startups, underline the need for cost-effective solution and accessible training programs to unlock the complete capacity of genome engineering.

Key Players to Watch:

Agilent Technologies (USA)

Bluebird Bio (USA)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Caribou Biosciences (USA)

Cellectis (France)

CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Editas Medicine (USA)

Ginkgo Bioworks (USA)

Horizon Discovery (UK)

Intellia Therapeutics (USA)

Qiagen (Netherlands)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (USA)

SGI-DNA (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)

Zymergen (USA), and Other Active Players





Recent Development

In April 25, 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had collaborated with Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, to combine Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.’s platform with Regeneron’s effort to develop adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs) that will use antibody-based targeting to enhance delivery of genetic medicine payloads to specific tissues and cell types. The collaboration helps to expand Regeneron’s genetic medicines presence with more gene editing programs.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Technology

(CRISPR)/Cas9

ZFN

Meganuclease

TALENs/MegaTALs

Others



By Mode

Contract

In-house

By End-Use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Government Research Institutes





By Region:

North America dominates the genome engineering market due to its advanced research infrastructure, strong government support and innovative technologies. The field is home to famous research institutes and universities focused on life science and biotechnology, running significant progress in genome editing equipment such as CRISPR. Government bodies, especially the National Institute of Health (NIH), provide adequate funds for genomics research, promote innovation and development. Additionally, North America major industry players such as CRISPR Theraputics, Editas Medicine and Intiaia theraputics host, contributing to a competitive and prosperous ecosystem.

