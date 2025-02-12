The Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved on a new Performance Period under Performance Matching Share Plan 2023–2027



The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj ("Verkkokauppa.com" or the "Company") has on 12 February 2025 resolved on a new Performance Period under the Company’s Performance Matching Share Plan 2023–2027 announced in May 2023.

The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the management to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to encourage the management to personally invest in the Company’s shares, to retain the target group at the Company, and to offer them a competitive incentive plan in which the participants may earn shares as a reward for performance and their personal investment.

The Performance Matching Share Plan 2023–2027 comprises of annually commencing three-year’s Performance Periods of which the first commenced in the beginning of 2023. The Board of Directors has on 12 February 2025 resolved on the commencement of the third Performance Period covering years 2025–2027. The performance criterion in the third Performance Period 2025–2027 is the Total Shareholder Return of the Company’s share (TSR). The achievement of the required TSR levels will determine the proportion out of the maximum reward that will be paid to a participant. The prerequisite for participation in the plan and receiving the reward is that the person allocates freely transferable Verkkokauppa.com shares held by him or her to the plan or acquires the Company’s shares in a number determined by the Board of Directors.



The rewards for the Performance Period 2025–2027 will be paid partly in the Company's shares and partly in cash by the end of May 2028. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant's employment or service ends before the reward payment. The CEO is obligated to hold 50 per cent of the reward shares until the CEO’s total personal shareholding in the Company corresponds to the CEO’s annual salary.



The target group of the plan consists of eight people (the CEO and all members of the Management Team). The maximum number of shares to be paid from the third Performance Period 2025–2027 is a total of 340,000 Verkkokauppa.com shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. The final number of shares depends on the number of shares acquired by the participants and the achievement of the TSR levels.





