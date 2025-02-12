Sustainable Tourism Market Outlook 2025-2029: Shift to Local and Authentic Travel Experiences Fuels $508.3 Billion Growth in Sustainable Tourism Market by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Tourism Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sustainable tourism market is forecasted to grow by USD 508.3 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by large tourism companies implementing sustainable tourism practices, shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences, and increasing number of travelers opting for new types of tourism.

The study identifies the increase in eco-conscious travelers as one of the prime reasons driving the sustainable tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of sustainable organic tourism and increase in internet access and online testimonials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sustainable tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the sustainable tourism market covers the following areas:

Sustainable Tourism Market sizing

Sustainable Tourism Market forecast

Sustainable Tourism Market industry analysis

The sustainable tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

Domestic

International

By Channel

Phone booking

Online booking

In-person booking

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sustainable tourism market vendors including:

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

And Beyond Holdings Proprietary Ltd.

Aracari Travel

Beyonder Experiences

BOUTECO Ltd.

Earth Changers

G Adventures

Global Himalayan Expedition

Intrepid Group Pty Ltd.

Kind Traveler PBC

Kynder

Mojosurf

NATIVE TOURS INC.

Responsible Travel

Rickshaw Travel Ltd.

Steppes Travel Ltd.

The Blue Yonder

Undiscovered Mountains Ltd.

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Sustainable Tourism Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Sustainable Tourism Market



7 Five Forces Analysis



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 International - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Type



9 Market Segmentation by Channel

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Channel

9.3 Phone booking - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Online booking - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 In-person booking - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Channel



10 Customer Landscape



11 Geographic Landscape



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

And Beyond Holdings Proprietary Ltd.

Aracari Travel

Beyonder Experiences LLP

BOUTECO Ltd.

Earth Changers

G Adventures

Global Himalayan Expedition

Intrepid Group Pty Ltd.

Kind Traveler PBC

Kynder LLC

Mojosurf

NATIVE TOURS INC.

Responsible Travel

Rickshaw Travel Ltd.

Steppes Travel Ltd.

The Blue Yonder

Undiscovered Mountains Ltd.

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbxyxt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.