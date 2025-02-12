Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, 2030: Social Media Promotions and Influencer Collaborations Driving Adoption in the E-Commerce Sector

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hand Sanitizer market was valued at more than USD 7.38 Billion in 2024, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2025-2030.

The worldwide hand sanitizer market has seen extraordinary growth, fueled by its critical function in hygiene and public health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several notable characteristics of the hand sanitizer market consist of a diverse range of product types (gel, foam, liquid), varying alcohol concentrations, and different packaging options. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers, which include components like ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, lead the market because of their established efficacy in destroying germs and viruses.



Market Trends

Natural and Skin-Friendly Ingredients: There has been an increasing movement towards utilizing natural and skin-friendly components in hand sanitizers. Many consumers are becoming more aware of the substances included in products they buy, and sanitizers are no exception. Brands are progressively incorporating soothing agents like aloe vera, glycerin, and Vitamin E to avoid skin dryness and irritation that can result from frequent use of alcohol-based sanitizers. This movement mirrors the larger consumer trend towards more natural, sustainable, and wellness-focused products.



E-commerce Growth and Online Sales: The worldwide hand sanitizer market is also witnessing a transition towards online sales avenues. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the uptake of e-commerce, as consumers shifted to online platforms for buying essential items, including hand sanitizers. With the growing ease of home delivery and the capability to compare products effortlessly, online shopping has evolved into a crucial aspect of the hand sanitizer market. Retailers and manufacturers are heavily investing in their online presence, simplifying access for consumers to a broad range of hand sanitizer brands, formulations, and packaging sizes. Furthermore, digital marketing tactics, including social media promotions and influencer collaborations, are aiding in further broadening the reach of hand sanitizers within the e-commerce sector.

Market Trends by Segment

Gel-based hand sanitizers are the foremost and quickest expanding segment in the worldwide hand sanitizer market due to their efficient performance, ease of use, and convenience, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers represent the most significant and rapidly expanding segment in the global hand sanitizer market due to their established effectiveness in killing germs and viruses, along with consumer trust and convenience they provide.

Online retail is the quickest-growing distribution channel in the worldwide hand sanitizer market because of its convenience, broader reach, and rising consumer preference for e-commerce, especially during and after the pandemic.

The Asia-Pacific region is the quickest expanding area in the worldwide hand sanitizer market due to heightened consumer awareness, an expanding middle-class population, and intensified hygiene practices, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Study Coverage

Geography: Global

Base year: 2024

Historical year: 2019

Forecasted year: 2030

Aspects Covered in the Report

Market Size by Value for the Period (2019-2030F)

Market Share by Type

Market Share by Content

Market Share by Distribution Channel

Market Share by Country

Market Share by Company

Companies Profiled

Best Sanitizer, Inc.

S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc.

Chattem, Inc.

Cleenol Group Limited

Elyptol, Inc.

EO Products

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Hello Bello

Jao Brands

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

By Type

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Other

By Content

Alcohol Based

Non-Alcohol Based

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Channels

Others (Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc5e5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.