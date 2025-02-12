Bio-Organic Fertilizer Market Outlook 2025-2030, with Profiles of Rizobacter, Lallemand, BioIntelligence Technologies, Agrinos, Ingress Bio, NatureSafe, Coromandel, BioStar Renewables & More

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Organic Fertilizer Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global bio-organic fertilizer market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16.31% to account for US$6.697 billion by 2030 from US$3.147 billion in 2025.



Bio-organic fertilizers, composed of active or dormant beneficial microorganisms, are pivotal in sustainable agriculture. These natural inputs enhance soil health, boost crop productivity, and mitigate environmental harm by reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals. The market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the global shift toward eco-friendly farming, technological innovation, and heightened awareness of conventional fertilizers' ecological impacts.





Key Market Drivers

Shift to Organic Farming: Rising consumer preference for chemical-free food, driven by health and environmental concerns, is accelerating organic farming adoption. Government incentives, such as subsidies and policy support, further lower barriers for farmers transitioning to sustainable practices.

Environmental Benefits: Bio-organic fertilizers improve soil biodiversity, reduce toxic runoff, and combat climate change by sequestering carbon. These advantages align with global sustainability goals, encouraging farmers to adopt organic methods.

Geographical Insights

North America: The U.S. leads the regional market, supported by strong consumer demand for organic products and robust governmental backing. With over 17,445 USDA-certified organic farms, states like California, Vermont, New York, and Maine are at the forefront of this transition. Farmers increasingly rely on bio-organic fertilizers to meet certification standards and cater to health-conscious consumers.

This growth underscores the critical role of bio-organic solutions in fostering resilient agricultural systems while addressing pressing environmental challenges.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) for the following companies: Rizobacter Lallemand Inc. National Fertilizers Limited Amruth Organic Fertilizers BioIntelligence Technologies Inc. Agrinos Ingress Bio NatureSafe Tata Chemicals Limited Coromandel BioStar Renewables



Reasons for buying this report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.

Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments. Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy. Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. GLOBAL BIO-ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Microorganisms

5.3. Organic Residue



6. GLOBAL BIO-ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET BY CROP TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cereals & Grains

6.3. Pulses & Oilseeds

6.4. Fruits & Vegetables

6.5. Others



7. GLOBAL BIO-ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Soil Treatment

7.3. Seed Treatment

7.4. Others



8. GLOBAL BIO-ORGANIC FERTILIZER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Rizobacter

Lallemand Inc.

National Fertilizers Limited

Amruth Organic Fertilizers

BioIntelligence Technologies Inc.

Agrinos

Ingress Bio

NatureSafe

Tata Chemicals Limited

Coromandel

BioStar Renewables

