Telecom Market Research in Saudi Arabia, 2025-2029: Featuring Analysis of Key Players, Including STC, Mobily, Zain KSA, Salam, and GO

The telecom market in Saudi Arabia is forecasted to grow by USD 3.06 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increased demand for broadband, surge in global mobile data traffic, and growing investments in smart city projects.

The study identifies the growing investments in the development and commercialization of 5G networks as one of the prime reasons driving telecom market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the telecom market in Saudi Arabia and increased artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted customer service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the telecom market in Saudi Arabia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The telecom market in Saudi Arabia is segmented as below:

By End-user

Consumer

Business

By Type

Wireless

Wireline

By Application

Residential

Commercial

The report covers the following areas:

Telecom market in Saudi Arabia sizing

Telecom market in Saudi Arabia forecast

Telecom market in Saudi Arabia industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Etihad Etisalat Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Integrated Telecom Company Salam

Nokia Corp.

Orange SA

Proximus Group

Saudi Telecom Co.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Teleperformance SE

Virgin Mobile KSA

Vodafone Group PLC

Zain Group

