Cognitive Diagnostics Market Trends and Growth Forecast, 2025-2030 - Strategic Partnerships and Investments in Innovative Testing Driving Revenues, Exceeding $195 Billion in 2030

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Diagnostics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cognitive diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period, increasing from US$137.738 billion in 2025 to US$195.061 billion by 2030.







This market is driven by several factors, including the increasing elderly population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and heightened awareness of cognitive decline. Research indicates that cognitive functions such as memory, executive functions, processing speed, and reasoning may begin to deteriorate as early as a person's thirties.

Additionally, studies show that mild cognitive impairment affects 10-20% of adults over 65, which can progress to more severe cognitive issues. Innovative products and new metrics related to cognitive functions are further propelling market growth. For instance, Muse by Interaxon launched a new cognitive performance metric called Alpha Peak in September 2024. This metric is part of a suite of advanced brain health tools that provide users with personalized insights to enhance cognitive performance through an easy-to-understand scoring system. Users can track lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and sleep, correlating these with their Alpha Peak score and receiving tailored prompts for habit optimization.



Key Developments

Strategic Partnerships: In August 2024, Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Neurology Consultants of Dallas (NCD) to enhance early detection and disease management for patients experiencing cognitive decline. NCD will integrate Firefly's Brain Network Analytics technology into its workflow and conduct clinical studies.

Investment in Innovative Testing: In March 2024, C2N Diagnostics, LLC received an investment of up to $15 million from Eisai Inc. This collaboration aims to scale access to their Precivity tests - innovative blood tests designed for patients with cognitive impairment that assist healthcare providers in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease pathology and informing treatment decisions.

Market Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population: The increasing elderly population globally is a primary driver for the demand for cognitive diagnostics and treatments. The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that by 2030, one in six individuals will be aged 60 or older, totaling approximately 1.4 billion people. By 2050, this number is expected to reach 2.1 billion. The prevalence of diseases like Alzheimer's - the most common form of dementia - necessitates proper diagnostics and treatments, thereby fueling the cognitive diagnostics market.

Geographical Trends



The cognitive diagnostics market is segmented into regions including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth due to its expanding healthcare industry, increasing elderly population, and rising concerns about chronic diseases. According to the Asian Development Bank, by 2050, one in four individuals in Asia and the Pacific will be over 60 years old, with the population aged over 60 expected to triple from 2010 levels to nearly 1.3 billion. Rapid transitions are anticipated in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. Additionally, growing research into conditions like depression, insomnia, and PTSD will further drive demand for diagnostic tools aimed at improving quality of life for affected individuals in this region.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Cognivue, Inc. Cambridge Cognition Ltd. Diadem srl C2N Diagnostics Cogstate Ltd. Viz.ai Mind Maze Neurocare Group AG Anderson Diagnostics & Labs Altoida AG BrainScope Company Inc. Neurotrack Technologies Inc. BrainCheck Cyclops MedTech Pvt. Ltd.



Cognitive diagnostics market has been segmented as following:

By Diagnosis Brain Imaging Tests Laboratory Testing Mental Status Testing Rapid Home Screening Tests Neuropsychological Testing Electroencephalogram (EEG) Cognitive Function and Behavioral Tests Neuropsychiatric Inventory Questionnaire

By Indication Alzheimer's Disease Attention Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder Dementia Epilepsy-Related Cognitive Dysfunction Mild Cognitive Impairment Parkinson's Disease-Related Cognitive Dysfunction Stroke-Related Cognitive Dysfunction Traumatic Brain Injury Others

By End User Hospitals Neurology Clinics Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Centers Rehabilitation Centers Academic And Research Institutes Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others

By Geography North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $137.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $195.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Reasons for buying this report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kimqq7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment