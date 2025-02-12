Switzerland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 60 Existing Data Centers, 3 Upcoming Data Centers and 30 Operators/Investors

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data centers are largely concentrated around Zurich. The existing IT power capacity is around 300 MW at full build.

STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Green Datacenter are the top data center operators present in the country. The existing rack capacity is 5x more than the upcoming data center in the market.

This database (excel) product covers the Switzerland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 60 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne,Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Existing Data Centers (60 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data Center Construction Contractors
  • Data Center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

  • Alpine DC
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bancadati SA
  • BrainServe
  • CDROM
  • CKW
  • ColoBale
  • Data11
  • DataCenter Winterthur
  • DATAWIRE
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • GIB-Solutions
  • Green Datacenter
  • Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
  • HiHo
  • hosttech
  • INFOMANIAK
  • IWB
  • Lumen Technologies
  • Moresi
  • nLighten
  • NorthC
  • NTS Workspace
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
  • STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)
  • SWISSCOLOCATION
  • Swisscom
  • Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npbiil

