Switzerland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 60 Existing Data Centers, 3 Upcoming Data Centers and 30 Operators/Investors

The upcoming data centers are largely concentrated around Zurich. The existing IT power capacity is around 300 MW at full build.

STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Green Datacenter are the top data center operators present in the country. The existing rack capacity is 5x more than the upcoming data center in the market.

This database (excel) product covers the Switzerland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 60 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne,Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Existing Data Centers (60 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data Center Construction Contractors

Data Center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Alpine DC

AtlasEdge

Bancadati SA

BrainServe

CDROM

CKW

ColoBale

Data11

DataCenter Winterthur

DATAWIRE

Digital Realty

Equinix

GIB-Solutions

Green Datacenter

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

HiHo

hosttech

INFOMANIAK

IWB

Lumen Technologies

Moresi

nLighten

NorthC

NTS Workspace

NTT Global Data Centers

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Vantage Data Centers

