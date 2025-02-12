Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Industry Assessment 2025 - Global Market Revenues to Exceed $30 Billion in 2029, Led by Omada Health, WellDoc, 2Morrow, Propeller Health, and Pear Therapeutics

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital therapeutics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $8.73 billion in 2024 to $10.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population and chronic diseases, digital health adoption, healthcare costs and efficiency, remote patient monitoring, and pandemic-induced demand.

North America was the largest region in the digital therapeutics market in 2024. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.







The digital therapeutics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of personalized medicine, health data interoperability, value-based care models, increasing mental health and well-being focus, healthcare access and equity, growing cybersecurity and data protection, growing demand for population health management. Major trends in the forecast period include expansion of IoT devices and sensors, artificial intelligence in healthcare, wearable health technology, technological advancements, and product innovations.



The anticipated surge in the use of smartphones and tablets, complemented by the widespread adoption of healthcare apps, is expected to drive the growth of the digital therapeutics market in the foreseeable future. The prevalence of smartphones and tablet-based healthcare apps brings about numerous advantages, including a reduction in medication errors, facilitating preventive care, and improving staffing accuracy. According to the State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2023 by Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), a UK-based non-profit organization, the year 2022 saw more than half of the world's population (54%) owning smartphones. This widespread use of smartphones is a significant driver for the digital therapeutics market, fostering a conducive environment for the growth of innovative therapeutic interventions.



The growing incidence of chronic diseases is poised to be a key driver propelling the expansion of the digital therapeutics market. Notably, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July 2022 highlighted that six out of ten adults in the US are affected by chronic diseases, with four out of ten adults experiencing more than two chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and chronic lung diseases. This prevalence of chronic diseases contributes substantially to the growth trajectory of the digital therapeutics market.



An emerging trend in the digital therapeutics market is technological innovation, with major industry players focusing on developing advanced solutions to strengthen their market presence. Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading pharmaceutical company based in Germany, and Click Pharmaceuticals, a US-based prescription digital therapeutics business, have entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize a digital medication for schizophrenia patients. This collaboration, valued at over $500 million, underscores the commitment to leveraging technological advancements. The proposed treatment, CT-155, will be a mobile app developed on Click's technology platform, showcasing the integration of innovative digital solutions in the field of therapeutics. This strategic partnership reflects the industry's dedication to advancing and integrating technology to enhance treatment options and patient outcomes in the digital therapeutics market.



Major players in the digital therapeutics market are actively developing innovative ordering, dispensing, and fulfillment platforms to cater to patients dealing with chronic diseases. An exemplar in this regard is DTx Connect, a platform designed to deliver therapeutic interventions directly to patients through software, addressing a spectrum of diseases and disorders including mental health issues and diabetes. In July 2022, AmerisourceBergen, a pharmaceutical solutions organization based in the US, introduced DTx Connect, a fully integrated platform for ordering, dispensing, and fulfillment. Key features of the DTx Connect platform include seamless integration with electronic medical records (EMR), enabling physicians to access and prescribe both prescription and non-prescription digital therapeutics through their e-prescribing workflow. The platform also facilitates the monitoring of patient fulfillment, streamlining the process for healthcare providers.



In July 2023, Big Health acquired Limbix for an undisclosed amount, aiming to expand its existing product portfolio. Big Health's product range includes Sleepio for insomnia and Daylight for anxiety, and with the acquisition of Limbix, it incorporates SparkRx and another teenage medication in development for anxiety. Limbix, a US-based provider of digital therapeutics, adds valuable assets to Big Health's offerings, enhancing its capabilities in providing a comprehensive suite of digital therapeutic solutions. This acquisition reflects the dynamic landscape of the digital therapeutics market, characterized by strategic moves to broaden product portfolios and meet the diverse needs of patients dealing with various health conditions.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Software; Devices

2) By Sales Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B); Business-To-Consumers (B2C)

3) By Application: Preventive Applications; Treatment Or Care-Related Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Software: Mobile Applications; Web-Based Platforms; Digital Therapeutics Software

2) By Devices: Wearable Devices; Biosensors; Digital Therapeutic Devices



Key Companies Profiled: Omada Health Inc.; WellDoc Inc.; 2Morrow Inc.; Propeller Health; Pear Therapeutics



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $30.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured in this Digital Therapeutics Market Report

Omada Health Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Propeller Health

Pear Therapeutics

Canary Health Inc.

Noom Health Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs

Better Therapeutics

Happify Health

Kaia Health

Medtronic plc

Teladoc Health Inc.

Fitbit Health Solutions

EMulate Therapeutics

BigHealth

DarioHealth

IQVIA

JOGO Health

SilverCloud Health

Biofourmis Inc.

Prosoma

Virta Health Corp.

One Drop Inc.

Lark Health

Riva

Xealth

CogniFit Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qpoyx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment