KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 FEBRUARY 2025 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Kalmar’s Board of Directors has decided on share-based payments related to long-term incentive plans

The Board of Directors of Kalmar Corporation has decided to convey a maximum of total 68,611 of the company’s treasury shares without consideration to 34 key employees and executives in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Performance Share Plan 2022-2024 (PSP 2022-2024), Restricted Share Plan 2022-2024 (RSP 2022-2024) and Restricted Share Plan 2023-2025 (RSP 2023-2025).

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation held on May 30, 2024.

The conveyance of shares is estimated to be executed on 12 March 2025. Following the share conveyance, the number of treasury shares will stand at around 181,389 shares.

Kalmar announced the long-term incentive plans in a stock exchange release issued on 7 August, 2024. More information on Kalmar’s share based incentive plans is available on Kalmarglobal.com.



