Acres.com Welcomes Former Google Executive Matthieu Pellerin to Board of Directors

Fayetteville, Ark., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , a leading platform in land intelligence, has appointed Matthieu Pellerin to its board of directors. A seasoned executive with a proven track record in scaling B2B and B2C businesses, Pellerin brings invaluable expertise to support Acres and its affiliate company AcreTrader, the land investment platform, in their continued expansion and innovation.

Pellerin spent over 17 years at Google, where he is credited with founding and leading the Growth Lab, Google's central growth function. He partnered with over 100 teams across Google’s ad products, enterprise cloud solutions, consumer applications, and hardware devices to deliver cost-effective go-to-market strategies and transformative growth. Prior to that, Pellerin played a pivotal role in scaling the company’s local business listing and ad products, Google My Business and AdWords Express. His leadership in product growth, revenue growth, operational excellence, and mapping technology aligns with Acres’ mission to bring transparency and efficiency to land data.

“I’ve long been fascinated by land as an asset class and became an early adopter of the AcreTrader platform,” said Pellerin. “Land professionals need powerful, intuitive tools to understand complex datasets, and that’s exactly what Acres is building. I look forward to working with Carter and the team to scale the platform’s reach and impact.”

Pellerin’s experience scaling businesses, particularly in technology and mapping, gave him a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in local data, which will be crucial in Acres’ ongoing efforts to revolutionize land intelligence.

Carter Malloy, CEO of Acres and AcreTrader, emphasized the value of Pellerin’s appointment by stating, “Matthieu is an exceptional leader with a rare combination of deep technical expertise and a keen understanding of market growth. His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to expand Acres’ impact.”

With Pellerin joining the board, Acres reinforces its commitment to delivering industry-leading land analysis and mapping solutions while supporting its mission of a transparent and accessible land market. With a deep understanding of the Acres business, Pellerin will provide valuable insights to strengthen their position in the market and help navigate new opportunities in agriculture, finance, and technology.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit acres.com to learn more.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader empowers customers to analyze land and invest with advanced technology, data, and expertise through its use of the Acres.com platform. For more information, including our terms of use, privacy policy, and risk factors, find out more by visiting acretrader.com.







