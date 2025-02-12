Fujifilm and EndoSim Partner to Expand Access to Advanced Endoscopy Training

Lexington, MA., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopy and endosurgery solutions, has partnered with EndoSim, a pioneer in evidence-based endoscopic simulation, to expand access to EndoGel,* a training model that simulates human tissue to help endoscopists practice endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) and peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedures. Through this partnership, Fujifilm will transfer its exclusive U.S. distributorship of EndoGel to EndoSim, expanding access of this critical training tool to the full market.

Fujifilm identified a training gap in the U.S. market for ESD and POEM procedures, which are cutting-edge and lifesaving minimally invasive endoscopic surgical procedure more widely in Asian healthcare markets. This gap stemmed from a lack of practice material (aside from living tissue, animal tissue, and cadaver tissue) to train on highly technically complex procedure methods, leading the company to explore other options and ultimately bring EndoGel to the U.S. market in July 2022.

EndoGel addresses this problem by simulating the texture of human tissue involved in ESD and POEM procedures, providing clinicians with a life-like simulation experience. With this unique and innovative training model, endoscopy professionals can benefit from the ability to:

• practice marking and injecting,

• perform circumferential incisions,

• perform submucosal dissection, myotomy and clipping.

“As part of Fujifilm’s commitment to endoscopy innovation, we are dedicated to bridging the educational divide in advanced procedures in the United States," says Tai Fujita, general manager of endoscopy, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “By partnering with EndoSim to expand distributorship of EndoGel, together we are not just filling a training gap; we are setting new standards for education in endoscopic procedures that ultimately lead to better patient care."

“Endosim is excited to partner with Fujifilm on the distribution of EndoGel in the United States. We appreciate the synergistic partnership with Fujifilm to improve access to endoscopic training,” said Kai Matthes, M.D., Ph.D., founder & chief executive officer, EndoSim LLC. “We believe that EndoGel will be a valuable addition to our products and services in interventional endoscopy simulation. The ease of use of EndoGel will provide seamless access to practice novel, third space endoscopic procedures in the clinical setting when access to a hands-on lab is not available. EndoGel can be used in the endoscopy unit without the requirement to have dedicated endoscopic equipment for procedural training.”

To learn more about EndoGel, visit endosim.com or contact sales@endosim.com.

To learn more about Fujifilm, visit fujifilmendoscopy.com.

*EndoGel is owned and manufactured by Sunarrow Limited, Tokyo, Japan. EndoGel is a joint development between Sunarrow and the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Niigata University, Japan.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

About EndoSim

Endosim is the market leader in endoscopic simulation and training in the United States and Europe. The Endosim Training Center and manufacturing plant are located in Bolton, Massachusetts. An additional Endosim Training Center in Schwabach, Germany, is servicing the European market. Endosim is partnering with many medical device companies and societies such as the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Surgeons, the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons, and the European Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.