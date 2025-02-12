Sunrise Realty Trust Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 31, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) | Real Estate platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 6, 2025 before market open. Management will review SUNS’ financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations website at ir.sunriserealtytrust.com. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this link. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.:

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender that provides flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate:

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust, Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets in primary and secondary metropolitan areas of the Southern U.S.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@theTCG.com

Media Contact:

Profile Advisors

Rich Myers & Rachel Goun

347-774-1125

srt@profileadvisors.com