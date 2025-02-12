JumpCloud Eliminates Shadow IT Threats With New SaaS Management Solution

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has announced its latest SaaS management solution. The new solution gives IT teams the visibility, control, and automation they need to discover and secure SaaS usage. This feature tackles the challenges of managing an ever-expanding SaaS ecosystem head-on. In addition, JumpCloud is expanding its device management capabilities with new monitoring, patching, and application deployment tools. These enhancements strengthen IT’s ability to maintain a secure and efficient environment across both software and devices.

Modern businesses depend on SaaS apps to achieve an increase in productivity. But managing them is a growing challenge. Shadow IT—when employees use unauthorized technology—creates hidden security vulnerabilities. This issue is accelerating: 90% of IT teams report concerns about shadow IT. JumpCloud SaaS management lets IT teams see all SaaS usage in their organizations. This allows them to cut inefficiencies, reduce security risks, and control costs.

IT teams struggle with too many tools, security gaps, and time-consuming management. They need a simpler way to secure identities, control devices, and manage SaaS access. JumpCloud brings it all together in one platform—reducing complexity, improving security, and making IT more efficient.

“Implementing JumpCloud SaaS Management connectors was incredibly straightforward,” said Ricky Jordan, president, 96firm. “When onboarding a new client and integrating systems, this tool was invaluable. Within minutes, our IT team quickly found important SaaS apps. They also discovered some unauthorized or unused accounts that had gone unnoticed. This efficiency lets our IT team focus on strategic work. It also keeps our IT environment secure and well-managed.”

Key features:

Discover shadow IT: Use the JumpCloud browser extension to identify and track SaaS apps and accounts. You can also integrate it with platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Entra ID.

Use the JumpCloud browser extension to identify and track SaaS apps and accounts. You can also integrate it with platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Entra ID. Block unauthorized apps: Reduce security and compliance risks by blocking unapproved apps. You can also guide employees toward IT-approved alternatives.

Reduce security and compliance risks by blocking unapproved apps. You can also guide employees toward IT-approved alternatives. Expand SSO coverage: Connect apps to JumpCloud single sign-on (SSO). This will enhance secure access and simplify user authentication.

Connect apps to JumpCloud single sign-on (SSO). This will enhance secure access and simplify user authentication. Track SaaS usage: Generate reports to identify underutilized apps and reduce unnecessary spending.

Generate reports to identify underutilized apps and reduce unnecessary spending. SaaS discovery: Access advanced discovery capabilities for adding manual apps and native SaaS connectors. Examples include Google Workspace, GitHub, and Atlassian.



“IT teams are under immense pressure to manage an increasingly complex SaaS environment while ensuring security, compliance, and efficiency,” said Serhat Can, director of product management, JumpCloud. “With JumpCloud SaaS management, we’re giving IT leaders the visibility and control they need to tackle shadow IT, optimize SaaS usage, and strengthen security—all from a single, unified platform.”

Additionally, JumpCloud is announcing new device management capabilities that give IT teams greater control over their environments, improving security, streamlining maintenance, and simplifying application management:

Device Monitoring and Alerting : Conduct routine checks on the health of your entire device fleet. Identify and resolve device issues without delay to prevent any impact on your users.

: Conduct routine checks on the health of your entire device fleet. Identify and resolve device issues without delay to prevent any impact on your users. JumpCloud Application Catalog : Ability to install and patch a set of third-party applications like Slack, Chrome, Zoom, etc. via the JumpCloud Admin Console.

: Ability to install and patch a set of third-party applications like Slack, Chrome, Zoom, etc. via the JumpCloud Admin Console. JumpCloud Application Patch Management for Windows : Automate application patch management and version control for third-party applications on Windows devices.



IT teams must manage rising security risks, costs, and complex IT environments. They need a simpler, more efficient way to keep everything secure and running smoothly. JumpCloud continues to empower IT teams by simplifying identity, device, and SaaS management in one platform. With these latest advancements, IT teams can stay ahead of evolving challenges and focus on driving business success.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified open directory platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

