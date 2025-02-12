CorVista Health Announces Leadership Succession, Appointing Adrian Lam as President and CEO

Adrian Lam appointed President and CEO of CorVista Health

Don Crawford to retire following a distinguished 42-year career in MedTech

Tim Attebery to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors



BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVista Health today announced that Don Crawford will retire from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after a successful ten-year tenure. The Board of Directors has appointed Adrian Lam to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Tim Attebery, CEO of Cardiovascular Associates of America, former CEO of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and current Board Director, will become Board Chairman.

“It has been a privilege working with an exceptionally talented and dedicated team, united by a shared passion for improving cardiovascular care,” Don Crawford said. “Adrian is a dynamic, resourceful, and decisive leader who is perfectly suited to advance CorVista's mission. He brings a proven track record of developing innovative products, building high-performing teams, and translating advanced technology into impactful medical products that improve patient outcomes.”

"I am incredibly honored to lead such an innovative and mission-driven organization. The team is at the forefront of AI-enabled cardiovascular diagnostics and it’s amazing to see real patient impact even from its early days of launch. The system is able to achieve, in the doctor’s office, levels of diagnostic accuracy normally reserved for radiology. This opens up CorVista to rural and remote populations, where there is trouble with access to radiology or specialist cardiology care,” said Adrian Lam.

Under Crawford’s leadership, CorVista Health has launched two pivotal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared products, including the first major advancement in Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) diagnostics in more than 40 years, which secured an FDA Breakthrough Designation. He will remain on as Special Advisor to the CEO to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“As Don transitions out of his role, we want to thank him for his many years of dedicated service. We are proud of the foundation he built and look forward to partnering with Adrian to deliver on our promise to transform cardiovascular care,” said Tim Attebery. “Adrian’s diverse background as an investor-operator and a seasoned business executive uniquely positions him to navigate the future of our business and deliver meaningful value to our patients, providers, and stakeholders.”

Adrian brings over 20 years of expertise in global MedTech, BioTech, and Life Science Tools. At Stryker, he led the Advanced Biomaterials R&D Group, spearheading development of multiple FDA-cleared products. As an early executive at Genesis Medtech, he helped scale the company from startup to unicorn in just over a year, driving innovation, business development, and operational integration. Previously, he managed an equity portfolio at the healthcare fund Sectoral Asset Management, building a global network of investors and industry leaders. He is also the founder of Bioworld Ventures, an investment and company-building platform run by healthcare executives and entrepreneurs. Adrian holds degrees in Biomedical Engineering and Economics from Duke University.

CorVista Health is on a mission to transform cardiovascular care with diagnostics that shorten the path from symptoms to diagnosis, empowering earlier treatment and better patient outcomes. We are dedicated to enabling more equitable care by providing access to immediately actionable, high-quality cardiovascular test results for previously underserved patient populations – with the goal of contributing to a future where everyone has timely access to life-saving cardiovascular care.

