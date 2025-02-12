Willis appoints Guy Donahue as Cross Industry Midwest Property Broking Leader

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), has announced the appointment of Guy Donahue as Cross Industry Midwest Property Broking Leader within Corporate Risk and Broking North America (CRB NA). In this role, Donahue will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives, fostering client relationships, and leading property broking efforts across diverse industries in the Midwest region.

Bringing more than two decades of experience in large and complex commercial property insurance broking, Donahue has worked extensively across industries such as mining, semiconductors, automotive manufacturing, and pulp and paper. He specializes in developing customized risk financing strategies that help clients manage costs and maximize value. His expertise in global insurance markets—including the U.S., Bermuda, London, and Europe—has enabled him to secure optimal terms for complex property programs.

Prior to joining Willis, Donahue was Senior Account Manager and Unit Manager for Midwest Property at Lockton Companies, where he led the client growth strategy, managed a diverse portfolio, and oversaw a team of 11 brokers handling more than 45 accounts. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President, Property Client Advisor at Marsh, where he led a team responsible for complex property programs.

Scott Pizzi, Head of Property Broking for CRB NA at Willis, commented: “Guy’s deep industry expertise and proven leadership make him a strong addition to our team. His ability to navigate complex risk landscapes and deliver tailored solutions will be instrumental as we strengthen our property broking capabilities in the Midwest.”

Donahue joined WTW on February 3, 2025 and reports to Scott Pizzi.

