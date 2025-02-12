Enviri Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 2025 Global Leveraged Finance Conference

(Miami Beach, FL)

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

(Miami Beach, FL) Tuesday, February 25, 2025 BofA Securities 2025 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

(Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

