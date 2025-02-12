Former Cameco Chairman Neil McMillan Joins MAX Power Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Neil McMillan, former Chairman of the world’s largest publicly traded uranium company, has joined the MAX Power Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: “Having Neil on our Board of Directors speaks to the transformational moment MAX Power has arrived at as we target the discovery of the first commercial concentration of Natural Hydrogen in North America in the pro-business, pro-energy province of Saskatchewan. Neil has enjoyed a dynamic career spanning several decades in the investment industry, mining and government, including 16 years on the board of Cameco and six years as Chairman of the Board for Cameco. I’m delighted to have Neil join the MAX Power Board of Directors and I’m confident that in this expanded role with the Company he’ll help deliver very positive impacts for shareholders.”

Neil McMillan Highlights

Chairman of the Board of Cameco from 2013 to 2018 after first joining the board in 2002

Former Board member of Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd., a federal Crown agency

President and CEO of Claude Resources from 1995-2014 where he led Saskatchewan’s first gold mining company and made it profitable, contributing to its ultimate buyout by Silver Standard Resources in 2016 for $337 million

Long-time Director of Star Diamond Corp. until 2020

16 years in the financial sector, managing RBC Dominion Securities in Saskatoon

Former President of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce

Saskatchewan MLA from 1975 to 1978



Mr. McMillan commented: “MAX Power has a unique opportunity to do something extraordinary in the resource sector in terms of both exploration and development of a critical new element, Natural Hydrogen. Saskatchewan is already a world leader in uranium and potash, so there’s no reason it can’t become a world leader in Natural Hydrogen as our experts have confirmed the geological recipe exists. No Canadian province is more advanced in its policy framework for Natural Hydrogen than Saskatchewan. The team we have assembled to make things happen is best-in-class, and the property potential is enormous, so get ready for an exciting new stage in MAX Power’s development and Saskatchewan’s resource leadership.”

Mr. McMillan joins MAX Power’s board as an independent director, increasing the overall number of directors to five, and has also been appointed as Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee.

New MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/1050826855/79a9b5c0cc

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European-based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

Tel: 778-655-9266

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface, commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration, and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “interpreted”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “aims”, “suggests”, “often”, “target”, “future”, “likely”, “pending”, “potential”, “goal”, “objective”, “prospective”, “possibly”, “preliminary”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “can”, “could” or “should” occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management’s Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.