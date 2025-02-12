Icelandic Salmon - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2024 results

Bíldudalur, 12th of February 2025.

Icelandic Salmon will present its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, 18th of February 2025.

The presentation will be held in English via webcast. To access it, please copy and paste the following link into your browser: arnarlax.webcast.is (https://www.webcast.is/)

CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson will present the company's results at 9:00 Icelandic time (10:00 CET).

A Q&A session will follow the presentation, and questions can be submitted during the presentation to questions@arnarlax.is (mailto:questions@arnarlax.is)

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the company's website.

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to book one-on-one meeting either at our office in Kópavogur (Urðarhvarf 14) or via Teams, between 10:15 - 15:00 Icelandic time (11:15-16:00 CET). If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please send an email to hjortur@arnarlax.is (mailto:hjortur@arnarlax.is).

The results will be available from 05:30 Icelandic time (06:30 CET) on the company’s homepage at www.arnarlax.is, Oslo Stock Exchange's page at www.newsweb.com, Nasdaq’s page at https://www.nasdaq.com/, and on Globe Newswire at http://newsroom,globenewswire.com/newsroom

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre Tel: +354 620 1936 Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is (mailto:bjorn@arnarlax.is)

CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson Tel: +354 855 7760Email: jonas@arnarlax.is (mailto:jonas@arnarlax.is)

About Icelandic Salmon: Icelandic Salmon is listed at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and NASDAQ First North in Reykjavík. The company is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, the leading farming company in Iceland with their head office in Bildudalur. The company is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain. See https://www.arnarlax.is (https://www.arnarlax.is/) for more information about the company.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

