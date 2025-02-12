Metrc Extends Track-and-Trace Partnership Through New Contract with Commonwealth of Massachusetts

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced a new contract with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, retaining its role as the state's track-and-trace software provider. The company has worked alongside the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) since the adult-use market’s inception. Through a competitive procurement process, Metrc retained its government contract by demonstrating its capacity to meet the state’s regulatory needs to maintain secure cannabis supply chains and bolster public safety.

“Massachusetts represents the most established adult-use market on the East Coast, and we are honored to continue our contribution to its growth and success,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc . “Working alongside the CCC, we will continue to support the core efforts of the commission, ensuring that we are the best regulatory partner in safeguarding public health and safety. We remain focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, ensuring that every stakeholder – from licensees to regulators – receives the support and tools they need to succeed."

Metrc’s robust track-and-trace platform provides the ultimate transparency to ensure regulatory compliance, help combat the illicit market, and safeguard the health and well-being of Massachusetts consumers. This is accomplished by facilitating the data collection and regulatory insight for the state’s cannabis market. The Metrc system enables licensed operators to track all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the company’s unique RFID tracking model and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system – this information is then easily accessible to state regulators.

Additionally, Massachusetts licensees will have access to the newly launched Metrc Retail ID™ functionality. This provides businesses with the option to generate QR codes for item-level identification and allows consumers with a smartphone to scan and access product information such as lab results, product origin, and more. In addition to providing transparency benefits for consumers, Metrc Retail ID™ reduces waste by eliminating the need for secondary labeling and acts as an inventory identifier through point-of-sale.

Metrc holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S., and while these areas have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe legal cannabis markets. The Company will continue to partner with these markets to provide a data solution that streamlines compliance, protects the public, and builds trust in the marketplace.

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 29 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

