Data Science Salon kickstarts the year with DSS ATX conference with startup showcase

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon, the most diverse data science and machine learning community in the US, is excited to announce five events held across the country, as well as 25 meetups where data science professionals of various backgrounds can share and exchange ideas and knowledge.

The first event will be held in Austin, TX, hosting Data Science Salon ATX on February 19–20, 2025.

"The Austin AI community is diverse and active - many efforts experimenting and implementing across many vectors: startups, enterprises, academia, etc. Data Science Salon ATX is a high-bandwidth and well-curated opportunity to gather the community to learn from and collaborate with people from deep practitioners to the AI-curious," comments Brent Schneeman, Director, AI and Software Engineering at PMG, LLC

The first day of the event will focus on AI and machine learning applications in the enterprise. It will be held at Oracle NetSuite headquarters, 2300 Oracle Way. The conference will include talks, panels, and open discussions, as well as networking opportunities.

The format features a combination of talks and panels with an optional expo and plenty of time for networking in a casual environment with entertainment. Data Science Salon attendees include executives, senior data science practitioners, data science managers, analysts, and machine learning engineering professionals. Speakers from top global companies like Gap Inc., Comcast, AMD, and Wells Fargo will share the stage with other smaller players like ArangoDB, Root Signals and John Snow Labs. The conference will also be enriched by a representative from the City and County of San Francisco.

“DSS ATX is a fantastic community event for anyone, from data science enthusiasts to those looking to enhance their current skills. It offers a great balance of networking and learning, with timely and relevant topics reflecting the rapid evolution of the field. I made valuable connections that I still maintain today. A unique highlight was the startup series, providing data product leads a crucial platform to refine their messaging and pitches—something rarely seen outside of highly technical conferences. Finally, the presenters, all AI/ML practitioners from major companies, focused on real-world applications and production-level challenges, making the content far more practical than the theoretical discussions often found at other events,” says Gopinath Sundaramurthy, Ph.D, Founder & Head of Data Science at Ensemble VC

Apart from speeches, participants will enjoy discussion panels where experts can exchange thoughts and insights on changes in the modern AI and ML ecosystem.

"Returning to the Data Science Salon ATX for the third time this year, I’m reminded of its distinct blend of technical depth and genuine community. DSS creates a space where data science and AI/ML professionals—whether local or visiting—can exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and learn from real-world applications. I particularly appreciate the focused environment where every conversation is substantive. What makes DSS unique is its impact on both Austin’s tech ecosystem and the broader data science/AI/ML community. Startups, enterprises, and VCs come together to share diverse perspectives, keeping discussions grounded in the realities of building AI and data-driven solutions. It’s a must-attend event for anyone serious about the field—not just for the insights, but also for the connections. The opportunity to meet and collaborate with industry peers in such an engaging setting is invaluable," says Fatma Tarlaci, Adjunct Faculty, Computer Science at UT Austin

The second day of the event will focus on a startup showcase, where innovative AI-powered companies can present their solutions and products to potential clients and investors.

“Our mission is to empower people of various ethnic backgrounds in the data science community, enabling them to use their talents for the benefit of the world. With our work, we gradually encourage more and more companies to hire more diverse talents,” comments Anna Anisin, founder of Data Science Salon. “In events like this one, we create a safe space to exchange knowledge and experience,” she adds.

The upcoming events

The Austin event will be followed by:

DSS Seattle, held on April 16. The event will focus on using generative AI in Retail and E-commerce. This event will be virtual.

May 15, Data Science Salon in New York focused on AI and Machine Learning in Finance. The event will take place at the S&P headquarters, with experts discussing the future of AI solutions in the finance sector.

September 17, the flagship event in Miami, where using AI and Machine Learning in the Enterprise will be the topic. The event will be hosted at Ampersand Studios.

The company is also planning events in San Francisco and Los Angeles, with the former dedicated to using generative AI and Machine Learning in the enterprise, and the latter focusing on AI and Machine Learning in Media and Advertising.

“Data Science Salon Conferences has been a game-changer for me. The sessions dive deep into AI, ML, and analytics, with insights from industry leaders that go beyond theory into real-world applications. The networking opportunities have made a huge impact in my career - meeting thought leaders and experts across various industries, led to new opportunities, and expanded my perspective in ways I never expected. If you’re looking to grow, learn, and connect with the best in the industry, this is the event you don’t want to miss,” comments Balaji Dhamodharan, Global Software Analytics Leader at AMD

Apart from DSS events, the Data Science Salon community is also planning 25 meetups in the US throughout the year.

Data Science Salon enrolled in Google Grant Program for nonprofits

Data Science Salon’s work toward building a more inclusive data science environment has been recognized by multiple institutions, including Google.

The company was enrolled in the Google Ad Grants program, providing the organization with support to reach more people with its message.

Through the Google Grants Program, the company provides nonprofits like Data Science Salon with up to $10,000 per month to help them fulfill their goals. With the Grants program, Google has supported over 115,000 nonprofits across 51 countries. These ads help organizations attract sponsors, volunteers, and supporters more effectively, leveraging the reach granted by digital technologies.

Data Science Salon is known for its events in Miami, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and Seattle. The conferences attract some of the largest enterprises as well as cutting-edge ML/AI startups and over a thousand participants each year. The events are distinguished by a strong emphasis on building connections with peers, supported by a code of ethics.

