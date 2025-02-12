Hanmi Bank Sponsors Southern California Wildfire Relief SBA Seminar in Partnership with the SBA Los Angeles District Office and the YMCA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced it hosted a Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance seminar for homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and businesses of all sizes affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires in partnership with the YMCA of LA. Hanmi and SBA Los Angeles District office personnel provided timely information regarding the various programs available and were on hand to answer questions and assist impacted community members with the application process.

The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation estimates that approximately 1,860 small businesses and 11,430 jobs located within the fire burn zones were potentially impacted.

In conjunction with the event, Hanmi Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) presented the YMCA and the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (KAFLA) with a $30,000 check each. Hanmi’s portion of the donations included employee contributions and company matching funds.

Anna Chung, Chief SBA Lending Officer at Hanmi Bank, said, "As a Los Angeles-headquartered community bank, we want to help the residents and businesses of our city get back on their feet as quickly as possible. Providing opportunities for those impacted by the fires to speak directly with SBA personnel and guide them through the relief application process is an important step in this journey. We know the road to recovery will be a long one and we will continue to identify ways to provide assistance and serve as a trusted resource."

To make the funding available to the YMCA and KAFLA, Hanmi Bank partnered with FHLBank San Francisco in its wildfire relief and recovery matching funds initiative that is part of a suite of tools and resources that are available to help its member financial institutions address both urgent needs and longer-term recovery efforts in local communities. These tools and resources include discounted credit programs that support affordable housing, economic development, and community revitalization efforts.

“We are thankful to all of the first responders for their bravery and perseverance in battling the devastating wildfires in Southern California that destroyed over 10,000 homes, thousands of businesses, and displaced tens of thousands of people,” said Joe Amato, interim president and CEO, and chief financial officer with FHLBank San Francisco. “As the region begins a lengthy rebuilding effort, we will continue to serve and engage with our members, including Hanmi Bank, and community stakeholders to deliver much needed grants and funding to local organizations that serve a vital role in local community relief and recovery efforts.”

The seminar took place on February 11th at the Anderson Munger Family YMCA Community Room in Koreatown. The Koreatown YMCA has been playing a central role in supporting victims across the entire YMCA metropolitan Los Angeles area. Representatives from the SBA Los Angeles District Office introduced the various types of SBA disaster loan programs available to impacted individuals and business owners.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-one full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact

Juanita Gutierrez

Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

310-622-8235

JGutierrez@finprofiles.com

Source: Hanmi Bank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8ec975c-dc8b-4524-ab07-89412c7e2156