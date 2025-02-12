Barfresh Announces Major School Wins in Southern United States as Education Customer Growth Continues

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced multiple new customer wins in the education channel in the Southern United States. The Company plans to expand its school service footprint by more than 800 new schools in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, serving a total student population of approximately 560,000 students. Some of these schools have already integrated Barfresh’s smoothie products into their breakfast menus, with complete implementation expected across all locations through the start of the 2025-26 academic year. Additionally, several of these new schools are planning to add the Company’s new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops to their lunch menus for the 2025-26 school year.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “These new customer wins in the Southern United States, following our recent expansions in other regions, demonstrate the strong momentum our sales network has built. With our expanding production capacity and broader product portfolio, including our Twist & Go™ smoothies and new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops, we’re well-positioned to meet the growing demand in the K-12 segment. Student participation rates consistently increase when our smoothies are added to breakfast menus, validating both the appeal of our products and their alignment with school nutrition requirements. The Southern United States, with its year-round warm climate, presents unique opportunities for our frozen beverage offerings, particularly as we prepare to introduce our Pop & Go™ product line to the lunch period, where we typically see significantly higher volume compared to breakfast service.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

