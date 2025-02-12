Clear Street Expands UK Leadership Team with Key Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernise the brokerage ecosystem, today announced key leadership hires as part of its continued expansion in the UK.

These senior hires reflect the Company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the UK and Europe. Clear Street welcomes the following leaders to its UK team:

Tarquin Orchard – Global Head of Event-Driven Strategies

Matthew Cyzer – Head of Markets, Execution

Phillip Hylander – Managing Director, Execution

Stuart Holt - Managing Director, Client Distribution and Strategy, Equities

Luke Holmes - Managing Director, Sales Trading



The moves illustrate the continued migration of talent to Clear Street from a number of traditional financial services institutions including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and more. The UK team has now grown to more than 40 professionals, actively hiring across business areas including equities execution, equity finance and product and systems engineering.

Ed Tilly, CEO of Clear Street, commented, "Establishing a strong presence in the UK is a natural step in our global growth and the addition of these leaders is another major step as we activate our mission. Our success in the US illustrates that our client-centric approach sets us apart, and we remain eager to listen to our clients and expand where they want to see us grow. Clear Street continues to attract top tier talent, ensuring our clients are in the best hands every step of the way.”

Jacinda Fahey, CEO of Clear Street UK and Europe, commented, “We are building a sustainable business in the UK with scalable infrastructure to ensure we continue delivering innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. These leadership appointments reflect our dedication to hiring top-tier talent and driving long-term success."

This announcement follows Clear Street’s recent UK launch and FCA approval, as well as recently launched Category 1 membership with the London Metal Exchange (LME). To learn more about Clear Street’s UK expansion, please refer to the official launch announcement .

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernising the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

