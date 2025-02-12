AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multicorp International, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink Sheets) and 40 Brightwater LLC are pleased to announce that Muticorp International Inc. has received a $50,000,000 (fifty million USD) loan guarantee from Edwards Capital N.A. LLC's correspondent bank.

40 Brightwater LLC has arranged for the necessary collateral needed to close the loan to be transferred to Edwards Capital N.A. LLC’s correspondent bank, with the loan itself anticipated to close within 30 days of the bank’s receipt of the collateral.

About Multicorp International, Inc.:

MultiCorp International, Inc. a diversified leader in health, energy and agriculture, announces a series of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating its growth and expanding its market presence. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures and acquisitions, is fortifying its organizational infrastructure and is preparing for significant advancements in the stock market.

About Edwards Capital N.A. LLC:

Edwards Capital is a private Family Office focused on comprehensive, proactive, and robust solutions in the enhancement of private wealth based on robust strategic initiatives in and approaches to specific asset classes and financial markets. The Office is dedicated to pursuing optimal bespoke solutions to achieve the best outcomes with consistent results.

https://www.edwardscapital.ca/

About 40 Brightwater LLC:

40 Brightwater LLC is a private holding company focusing specifically on acquiring private entities and merging its holdings with public companies by leveraging its financial network and resources through its Managing Member, President & CEO Shannon Newby.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Any offer will be made only through a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus as part of an effective registration statement.

Contact Information

For Media Inquiries: J. A. Coleman, J.a.coleman1512@gmail.com

This draft press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation to purchase securities.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and could differ materially from actual events.