Spain Loyalty Programs Intelligence 2025: A $2.23 Billion Market by 2029 - Club Carrefour, El Corte Ingles Plus, and Eroski Travel Club Dominate, Leveraging Vast Store Networks and Strong Brand Equity

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Spain is expected to grow by 16.1% on annual basis to reach US$1.34 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.5% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$1.15 billion in 2024 to reach US$2.23 billion by 2029.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Spain. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Key Insights



Spain's loyalty program landscape is evolving through coalition partnerships, financial service integration, and tiered structures, all aimed at enhancing customer engagement and retention. Coalition programs such as Repsol Mas, which collaborates with Air Miles Spain, are gaining traction by offering versatile redemption options that increase customer appeal. Meanwhile, financial institutions like Banco Santander embed loyalty features into their services to encourage long-term financial engagement. As businesses recognize the competitive advantage of such initiatives, expanding coalition and financial service-based loyalty programs are expected to continue, strengthening customer relationships across multiple industries.



Retailers also refine loyalty strategies by adopting tiered programs and prioritizing value-for-money offerings. Companies such as El Corte Ingles incentivize higher spending through structured rewards, catering to consumers who seek differentiated benefits based on their engagement level. Additionally, Spanish consumers emphasize value for money in brand loyalty, so businesses are expected to develop programs that provide clear financial benefits such as discounts and cashback. As competition in the loyalty space intensifies, companies will focus on delivering cost-effective and personalized rewards to attract and retain a price-conscious customer base.

Competitive Landscape in Spain



Spain's loyalty program market is transforming significantly, driven by digitalization, evolving consumer preferences, and regulatory developments. Dominated by large retail chains, financial institutions, and telecom providers, the market features established players such as Iberia Plus (IAG), Club Carrefour, and Repsol Mas. Companies are integrating AI, blockchain, and data-driven insights to enhance their offerings

as consumer expectations shift towards personalized rewards, mobile-first engagement, and sustainability initiatives.



Increased digital integration, regulatory changes, and a growing preference for eco-friendly rewards will shape the future of Spain's loyalty landscape. Programs that provide real-time incentives, omnichannel experiences, and coalition loyalty networks will gain a competitive edge. While major players leverage their extensive partner ecosystems, new entrants must focus on differentiation through innovative reward structures, niche segmentation, and enhanced consumer trust to thrive in this competitive market.



Expansion of Coalition Loyalty Programs

Coalition loyalty programs, where multiple businesses collaborate to offer shared rewards, are gaining traction in Spain. For instance, the Repsol Mas program partners with entities like Air Miles Spain to provide customers with points that can be redeemed across various services, including fuel and retail purchases.

Such collaborations enhance the value proposition for customers by offering a wider range of redemption options, thereby increasing the appeal of the loyalty program.

As businesses recognize the mutual benefits, more coalition programs will likely emerge, providing customers with versatile and attractive loyalty options.

Integration of Financial Services in Loyalty Programs

Financial institutions in Spain are incorporating loyalty features into their offerings. Banco Santander's loyalty program rewards customers for consistent investment behaviors, such as regular pension or investment fund contributions.

The competitive banking sector and a focus on customer retention drive the integration of loyalty elements, encouraging long-term financial engagement.

This trend is expected to grow as more financial institutions adopt loyalty strategies to differentiate themselves and build stronger relationships with customers.

Adoption of Tiered Loyalty Programs in Retail

Retailers in Spain are implementing tiered loyalty programs to incentivize increased spending. El Corte Ingles Club Card offers points accumulation, exclusive promotions, and additional perks through partnerships, rewarding customers based on their engagement level.

The need to foster customer loyalty in a competitive retail environment encourages businesses to offer enhanced benefits to their most valuable customers.

Tiered programs will likely become more prevalent, with retailers refining their loyalty schemes to offer differentiated rewards that reflect customer spending patterns.

Emphasis on Value for Money in Loyalty Programs

Spanish consumers prioritize value for money in their purchasing decisions, with 57% citing it as the key factor for brand loyalty.

Economic considerations and a desire for cost-effective purchasing drive consumers toward loyalty programs that offer tangible financial benefits.

Businesses must design loyalty programs that provide clear monetary advantages, such as discounts or cashback, to attract and retain cost-conscious consumers.

Current State of Spain's Loyalty Program Market

Spain's loyalty market is led by major retail, banking, and travel-based programs, with Iberia Plus, Club Carrefour, and Repsol Mas standing out as key players.

Retail-driven loyalty remains strong, with Club Carrefour offering cashback-based rewards and exclusive discounts across its extensive supermarket network.

Coalition programs such as Travel Club allow members to earn and redeem points across multiple industries, including retail, travel, and fuel. Eroski, BP, and Iberia are key partners in this multi-brand loyalty ecosystem.

Spanish consumers are increasingly embracing digital and mobile-based loyalty solutions. BBVA and CaixaBank have integrated AI-powered loyalty rewards into their mobile banking apps, enabling real-time spending insights and personalized offers.

E-commerce and fintech disruptors are entering the space, with platforms like Bizum and PayPal Rewards offering cashback and point-based incentives to attract younger, digital-savvy users.

Competition Intensity in Spain's Loyalty Market

Major retailers, airlines, and banks dominate, challenging market entry for new players. Iberia Plus and Travel Club benefit from strong brand loyalty and extensive partner networks, limiting competition from standalone programs.

AI-driven personalization is a key strategy, with CaixaBank and BBVA using predictive analytics to tailor rewards based on customer spending behavior.

Spanish consumers are highly value-conscious, pushing brands to offer flexible, high-value rewards. Club Carrefour's cashback model ensures members receive direct monetary benefits, making it one of the most widely used retail loyalty programs.

Subscription-based loyalty models are growing, with Amazon Prime, El Corte Ingles Plus, and Iberia Plus Elite tiers offering premium benefits for a fixed fee, catering to high-frequency users.

Types of Players

Club Carrefour, El Corte Ingles Plus, and Eroski Travel Club dominate, leveraging vast store networks and strong brand equity.

BBVA, CaixaBank, and Santander offer point-based rewards and travel benefits linked to credit card spending and financial products.

Iberia Plus and Renfe's Mas Renfe program lead in the travel sector, rewarding frequent flyers and rail passengers with flexible redemption options.

Repsol Mas and Cepsa Porque Tu Vuelves provide fuel-based rewards and cashback incentives, expanding benefits beyond petrol stations.

Amazon Prime, PayPal Rewards, and Bizum's merchant cashback offerings reshape digital consumer engagement.

Market Structure

Retailers and financial institutions dominate loyalty, leveraging their customer base and spending data to create targeted reward structures.

Coalition programs (such as Travel Club) offer multi-brand loyalty ecosystems, enhancing consumer appeal but making it difficult for smaller programs to compete.

New entrants must offer differentiated value propositions, as existing programs provide seamless omnichannel experiences and competitive rewards.

Super apps and digital-first loyalty disruptors are emerging, with fintech firms and payment platforms leveraging transaction data to offer hyper-personalized incentives.

Evolving consumer data protection laws increase compliance requirements, making loyalty program management more complex for businesses.

Future Competitive Landscape

AI and automation will further enhance customer engagement, with brands leveraging real-time data to refine reward offerings and anticipate consumer behavior. BBVA is expected to expand its AI-driven loyalty personalization capabilities.

Coalition loyalty models will gain momentum, with businesses seeking cross-industry partnerships to boost customer engagement. Travel Club and Iberia Plus may expand their partnership networks to capture more consumer spending categories.

Sustainability-focused rewards will grow as Spanish consumers prioritize ethical and eco-friendly practices. Retailers like El Corte Ingles and Carrefour have started offering green loyalty incentives for eco-friendly purchases.

Regulatory scrutiny will increase, requiring brands to ensure compliance with Spain's consumer protection, data privacy, and financial transparency regulations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Spain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo1fzk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment