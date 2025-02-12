Kandji Announces Vulnerability Management, Delivers Stronger Security Posture for Apple in the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple endpoint management and security platform, today announced Vulnerability Management , a new security product that helps organizations identify, assess, prioritize, and fix security vulnerabilities due to out of date software on their Mac computers.

Unlike other vulnerability management platforms, which only detect vulnerabilities without offering a way to resolve them, Kandji Vulnerability Management provides real-time insights and integrated workflows for automated patching of hundreds of business apps and macOS.

According to McKinsey , 37% of companies said it takes more than three months to remediate a vulnerability, and according to Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, 14% of breaches involved the exploitation of vulnerabilities as an initial access method, nearly tripling from the previous year's figure.

With Kandji Vulnerability Management, customers can identify vulnerabilities and then immediately remediate within a single workflow. This empowers teams to efficiently identify and fix vulnerabilities within a unified platform to improve their security posture without the time-consuming back and forth between security and IT teams.

“As today's workforce continues to embrace Mac computers as their device of choice, securing these systems has become more important than ever,” said Adam Petitt, co-founder and CEO of Kandji. “With our new Vulnerability Management product, we’re excited to help organizations strengthen their security posture in response to Apple’s steady growth in the enterprise, all while delivering the intuitive, best-in-class experience that both Kandji and Apple are known for.”

With Kandji Vulnerability Management, IT teams are empowered to make the shift to proactive defense, enabling them to achieve unparalleled security while maintaining uncompromised productivity.

Key highlights of Kandji’s Vulnerability Management include:

Unified detection and remediation : Integrates vulnerability management with powerful remediation tools to go beyond traditional scanners that only identify vulnerable software.

: Integrates vulnerability management with powerful remediation tools to go beyond traditional scanners that only identify vulnerable software. Faster risk reduction: Provides ability to resolve vulnerabilities through Kandji's automated patch management for hundreds of business apps and macOS, while maintaining control with options to manually push updates or block compromised applications.

Provides ability to resolve vulnerabilities through Kandji's automated patch management for hundreds of business apps and macOS, while maintaining control with options to manually push updates or block compromised applications. Reduced complexity : Eliminates the need for multiple solutions and costly workflow bottlenecks to create a streamlined and accelerated path from detection to resolution.

: Eliminates the need for multiple solutions and costly workflow bottlenecks to create a streamlined and accelerated path from detection to resolution. Security without sacrificing productivity: The Kandji Agent leverages Apple's Endpoint Security framework to maintain optimal system performance while automatically prioritizing user tasks.

The Kandji Agent leverages Apple's Endpoint Security framework to maintain optimal system performance while automatically prioritizing user tasks. Simplified operations: Helps organizations efficiently scale their security operations by enabling more IT team members to contribute to security initiatives due to a single unified platform, lightweight agent, and intuitive interface.



Kandji Vulnerability Management is the latest cybersecurity product available to Kandji Device Management customers. Kandji’s suite of security products also includes Endpoint Detection & Response , as well as the platform’s inherent ability to remediate vulnerabilities through Auto Apps, Custom Apps, Managed OS, and app blocking with MDM. As with all Kandji products, Vulnerability Management is purpose-built exclusively for Apple to enable robust security across an organization’s entire fleet.

For more information please visit: https://kandji.io/vulnerability-management .

