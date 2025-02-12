Fortinet at Mobile World Congress: Join Us to Explore Sovereign SASE Innovations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At MWC Barcelona 2025, Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, will showcase its groundbreaking sovereign SASE solution. This is a unique opportunity for service providers to explore how Fortinet Sovereign SASE enables them to create their own dedicated private SASE service to empower organizations with unparalleled control and flexibility over their data, meeting the critical needs of regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government.

Service providers that have already invested in Fortinet Secure SD-WAN are well-positioned to naturally expand into sovereign SASE by leveraging their existing investments and expertise. Powered by one operating system, FortiOS, and simple integration, the Fortinet Sovereign SASE solution allows service providers to quickly deploy to meet the growing demands of data sovereignty within the SASE market.

“Organizations with strict regional or regulated industry compliance requirements are often faced with the dilemma of having a strong need for improved security posture while also having a significant barrier to adoption for modern SASE architectures,” said Pete Finalle, Research Manager, Security & Trust at IDC. “Fortinet’s Sovereign SASE solution takes the compliance guesswork out of adoption and enables service providers to deliver a robust SASE platform and expand from SD-WAN, which includes the latest DEM, network visibility and AI-assisted security capabilities to the customers that need it most.”

Join Fortinet experts and discover how the industry’s most comprehensive unified SASE solution, including the journey from secure SD-WAN to its sovereign SASE turnkey private SASE solution, and how this ensures robust compliance and security by enabling local control over data routing, inspection, and storage. Learn how the unique architecture of sovereign SASE allows service providers to deliver private SASE services tailored quickly and cost-effectively to their customers and addresses the growing challenges service providers face in navigating data sovereignty regulations, including:

Ensuring compliance with regional data privacy laws

Managing cross-border data transfers and adhering to strict localization requirements

Handling the operational complexities of securing sensitive data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Balancing customer demands for low-latency performance with the need for localized data inspection and storage

When: March 3–6, 2025

Where: MWC 2025, Barcelona, Fortinet booth #6G48 in hall 6

Who Should Attend:

Service providers looking to enhance their offerings with secure, flexible, and compliant SASE solutions

Industry leaders seeking to address complex data sovereignty challenges with advanced security

Find Out More on the Following Topics:

From SD-WAN to SASE services to drive innovation and revenues

AI-driven security operations that empower automation, efficiency, mitigation, and compliance

Cybersecurity services for businesses and consumers to drive revenue and growth

AI-driven cybersecurity platform to secure your networks, services, and support compliance

Book Time with Fortinet Experts at MWC 2025 or Learn More by Visiting the Fortinet Booth #6G48 in Hall 6

