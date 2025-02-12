Pedal for Progress with Jack Ride: Canadians Ride for Youth Mental Health





CAPTION: Hundreds come together for Jack Ride to support programs equipping youth with vital mental health education



TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Canadians are facing a mental health emergency: suicide is still a leading cause of death for youth in Canada. That’s why Jack.org is calling on Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast to join Jack Ride , Canada’s Ride for Youth Mental Health. The funds raised at Jack Ride support critical mental health education and prevention programs for young Canadians in every province and territory. These programs teach mental health fundamentals, reduce stigma, and create peer-to-peer connections so that no young person has to navigate their mental health journey alone.

Four in every ten youth say that their mental health symptoms impact their everyday lives, yet over half of youth who need mental health support aren’t getting it. Many of them lack the mental health education to know where to seek support if they or someone they know is struggling. Jack.org aims to bridge that gap – after taking part in Jack.org’s programs, 90% of youth reported feeling empowered to take care of their mental health.

Jack Ride exists to raise hope and raise funds for Jack.org to continue working towards a world where youth are mentally healthy, not in distress. Since 2010, over 11,000 Jack Riders have raised nearly $11 million dollars to support young people’s mental health. This year, Jack Ride aims to raise $1.5 million to continue its critical work to build a future where young people have the skills and support they need to thrive.

Cyclists of all levels and families are welcome at Ride, with two event options to choose from:

In-Person: Caledon, Ontario, May 24th, 2025

Remote: Ride from Anywhere, Anytime in May, 2025

“We have seen hundreds of thousands of young leaders boldly share their mental health journeys while supporting other young people along the way. However, demand for our work continues to grow,” says Vivien Glencross, Interim President & CEO of Jack.org. “Young people can’t make change alone. We all have a role to play in ending the mental health crisis youth are facing. Let’s move toward the most meaningful finish line of our lifetime: positive change for the youth mental health crisis in Canada.”

“I lost both my brother and sister to mental health issues. With what I know now, I could have and should have done more to support them,” says Chris Lewis, Jack Rider. “Participating in this ride is an important part of the healing process for me, I cannot go back in time but I can contribute to spreading the message and offering support to those faced with similar circumstances today.”

Join today as we pedal for progress in support of Jack.org’s essential programs at jack.org/ride .

Jack Ride is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Bank of America, as well as Accenture, BMO, CIBC, Zeifmans, Ardene and others.

About Jack.org

Founded in 2010, Jack.org is a Canadian charity that works with young people to spread mental health education and support so that young people can own their mental health journeys. Through impactful programming like Jack Talks, Jack Chapters, and Be There, Jack.org equips youth with the knowledge, skills, and resources to get mental health support before it becomes an emergency. Driven by thousands of advocates and allies nationwide, Jack.org is committed to creating a Canada where every young person gets the support they deserve. This is a movement led by a generation, for their generation, and it’s only just beginning. To learn more and support the cause, visit Jack.org. If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kim Garcia, Media Relations Manager

Email: media@jack.org