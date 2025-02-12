Introducing #OurPower: A Movement for America’s Clean, Homegrown Energy Future

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the #OurPower initiative officially launches in the United States with a bold, home-grown vision for America’s energy future. Inspired by the success of iconic campaigns like “Got Milk?”, the catch phrase #OurPower unites Americans around a simple, yet powerful message: All domestic energy resources, including sun and wind, should play a central role in powering America’s future, ensuring a sustainable and secure energy future for generations to come. This initiative is being led by Salt Lake City-based renewable energy developer rPlus Energies. Other organizations and individuals are invited to amplify and join the #OurPower movement on social media.

This vision of the future of secure American energy kicks off with a with a powerful, one minute video.

#OurPower is a message of unity, reminding us that solar and wind are resources that belong to us - ours to harness and protect. Just as the sun rises and the wind blows across our land, clean energy is an inherent part of our natural resources. By integrating solar and wind with energy storage and traditional domestic energy sources like American coal and gas, we strengthen our energy security, ensuring resilience in the face of global challenges and market fluctuations – achieving a sustainable future for generations to come.

“#OurPower is the energy of America - clean, secure, affordable and generational,” said Luigi Resta, President & CEO of renewable energy developer rPlus Energies and spokesperson for the launch. “By tapping into the sun and wind that have always been ours, alongside energy storage and our other domestic fuel-based resources, we can future-proof our energy economy, enhance our national security, and ensure prosperity for all Americans.”

Together, Americans have the power to secure a future where energy is clean, homegrown, and built for the long term.

Contact for #OurPower:

Maile Resta

Communications, rPlus Energies

mresta@rplusenergies.com

707-776-7773

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af3bb39a-73c6-485a-964f-5fb90cec3cb9