UTR Sports Becomes USTA Connect Partner

Palo Alto, CA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports today announced that it has become a USTA Connect partner, joining a network of tennis entities in the sharing and utilization of information and data for maximum growth in all areas of the game. USTA Connect is used to integrate tennis facilities, software providers, industry associations, retailers, and manufacturers with the shared goal of continuing to grow the game of tennis.

The long-term agreement will strengthen the synergy between UTR Sports and the USTA by advancing their shared mission of improving the player and organizer experience, facilitating connectivity, and growing the tennis community.

“This is a great day for American tennis,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports. “As a prominent provider of tennis events and software for the sport, we’re excited to deepen our relationship with the USTA and open the door for future collaboration.”

For the first time, match results from a wide range of tournaments and leagues on the UTR Sports platform will be provided to the USTA. The shift to bidirectional data sharing will yield more comprehensive analytics and insights for American tennis. USTA tournament and league match results will remain part of the UTR Rating system.

In addition, the relationship includes UTR Sports’ support of the USTA Safe Play program, which promotes a positive and safe environment for players of all ages to thrive.

“We are excited that we can continue to grow and strengthen USTA Connect by having UTR Sports come on board,” said Michael Hughes, Sr. Director, Digital Strategy & Innovation, USTA. “USTA Connect seeks to bring together the tennis ecosystem in service of the USTA’s Growth Strategy of reaching 35 million players by 2035.”

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports platform is anchored by our renowned ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit www.utrsports.net.

About the USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 120 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.