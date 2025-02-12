ParaZero Technologies Ltd. Announces $3.1 Million Registered Direct Offering

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) (the “Company”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements in a registered direct offering with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately $3.1 million of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants at a price of $1.10 per ordinary share.

The offering consisted of the sale of 2,818,182 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants) at a public offering price of $1.10 per ordinary share (or $1.09999 for each pre-funded warrant, which is equal to the public offering price per ordinary share to be sold in the offering minus an exercise price of $0.00001 per pre-funded warrant). The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. For each pre-funded warrant sold in the offering, the number of ordinary shares in the offering will be decreased on a one-for-one basis.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $3.1 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about February 13, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Greenberg Traurig, P.A. and Gornitzky & Co. are acting as co-counsels to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is acting as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-281443) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on August 16, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ParaZero Technologies Ltd.

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero develops, manufactures, markets and sells smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the timing and completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com