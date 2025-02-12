Westborough, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Health Systems Awards Over $1M to 136 Local Non-Profits

Addiction treatment provider’s Community Impact Initiative grants strengthen the communities in which it serves

WESTBOROUGH, MA - February 12, 2025 - Spectrum Health Systems Inc., a not-for-profit organization providing a comprehensive continuum of substance use disorder treatment and behavioral health services throughout Massachusetts, has issued a total of $1,270,000 in grants to 136 local organizations across Massachusetts since 2020.

“Our mission extends beyond treatment as we are deeply committed to strengthening the communities we serve,” said Kurt Isaacson, president and chief executive officer of Spectrum Health Systems. “Through our Community Impact Initiative, we are proud to support organizations doing important work within the areas our clients reside. These funds will empower programs to make a meaningful difference in addressing substance use, mental health, food insecurity, domestic violence and other critical needs that align with our overall mission of providing whole quality care to the clients we serve.”

Spectrum’s Community Impact Initiative is an employee-driven committee that provides financial support to non-profit partners across Massachusetts. To date, grants have been awarded to local food banks, family and community service centers and shelters, including My Brother’s Keeper, which delivers furniture and food to families in need, The Dismas House, which provides a foundation for justice-involved individuals re-entry into communities through recovery, work and housing, the Weymouth Food Pantry to help provide aide to support its mission of ending hunger in Weymouth and G.A.A.P Recovery, a non-profit organization that works with individuals and families navigating mental health challenges and substance use disorders.

“The grant from Spectrum Health Systems has helped us greatly in furthering our mission as an organization,” shared co-founders, John Marhefka and Matthew Gear. “As fathers in recovery ourselves, we know first-hand the challenges that come with rebuilding a life after substance use. Our lived experiences drive our commitment to creating a community where all individuals can find the support, stability and resources they need to heal, reconnect and recover. Spectrum’s grant is helping build our foundation and provide resources to those in recovery, ensuring they have access to the safe housing and the tools needed to rebuild their lives.”

Over the past five years, beginning in 2020, Spectrum has granted $150,000 to the Westborough and Weymouth police and fire departments and in 2021, $180,000 to 19 local food banks. In 2023, Spectrum granted $300,000 to 36 organizations and in 2024, supported 51 organizations totaling $400,000 in grants. So far in 2025, Spectrum has issued $250,000 to 34 organizations and plans to issue an additional $250,000 later this spring.

For more information about Spectrum Health Systems, please visit www.spectrumhealthsystems.org.



###



About Spectrum Health Systems:

Based in Worcester, Mass., and founded in 1969, Spectrum Health Systems, Inc. is a private, non-profit substance use and mental health treatment provider. Spectrum offers the largest and most complete continuum of addiction treatment in New England – including medical detoxification, residential rehabilitation, outpatient services, medication for substance use disorder and peer recovery support. Spectrum also offers inpatient detoxification and residential treatment for commercially insured and private pay clients through its subsidiary, The New England Recovery Center.



Media Contact:

Alli Schoff

Matter on behalf of Spectrum Health Systems

spectrum@matternow.com